Diesel prices in Germany have risen to record levels for the third consecutive time.



According to the German Automobile Club "ADAC," the average price of one liter yesterday reached 2.391 euros, marking the highest level ever recorded.



The price of diesel had surpassed its previous record set last Wednesday, when it was 2.346 euros.



Significant Jumps



It is worth noting that as of last Wednesday, new regulations came into effect to regulate fuel prices, which do not allow gas stations to raise prices more than once a day at exactly 12:00 PM.



This step follows the model long adopted in Austria. However, since the implementation of this measure, gas stations have begun to experience significant price jumps.



This also happened today, as according to data from the German Automobile Club, the average price of premium gasoline "E10" rose by about 8 cents around noon to reach 2.234 euros.



As for diesel, the increase was even greater, with its price rising by 9.4 cents to an average of 2.486 euros per liter.