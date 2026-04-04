ارتفعت أسعار الديزل في ألمانيا لتسجل مستوى قياسياً جديداً، للمرة الثالثة على التوالي.


ووفقاً لما أعلنه نادي السيارات الألماني «إيه دي إيه سي»، بلغ متوسط سعر اللتر الواحد أمس، 2.391 يورو، مسجلاً بذلك أعلى مستوى له على الإطلاق.


وكان سعر الديزل قد تجاوز أول أمس رقمه القياسي السابق المسجل الأربعاء الماضي، إذ بلغ حينها 2.346 يورو.

قفزات كبيرة


يذكر أنه اعتباراً من الأربعاء الماضي، دخلت لوائح جديدة حيز التنفيذ لتنظيم أسعار الوقود، ولا تسمح هذه اللوائح لمحطات الوقود برفع الأسعار إلا مرة واحدة يومياً في تمام الـ12:00 ظهراً.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة اقتداءً بالنموذج المتبع في النمسا منذ فترة طويلة. غير أنه منذ تطبيق هذا الإجراء، بدأت محطات الوقود تشهد قفزات سعرية كبيرة.


وهذا ما حدث اليوم أيضاً، فبحسب بيانات نادي السيارات الألماني، ارتفع متوسط سعر لتر البنزين الممتاز «فئة إي 10» وقت الظهيرة بنحو 8 سنتات ليصل إلى 2.234 يورو.


أما الديزل فكان مقدار الزيادة فيه أكبر مرة أخرى، إذ زاد سعره بمقدار 9.4 سنت ليصل في المتوسط إلى 2.486 يورو للتر الواحد.