ارتفعت أسعار الديزل في ألمانيا لتسجل مستوى قياسياً جديداً، للمرة الثالثة على التوالي.
ووفقاً لما أعلنه نادي السيارات الألماني «إيه دي إيه سي»، بلغ متوسط سعر اللتر الواحد أمس، 2.391 يورو، مسجلاً بذلك أعلى مستوى له على الإطلاق.
وكان سعر الديزل قد تجاوز أول أمس رقمه القياسي السابق المسجل الأربعاء الماضي، إذ بلغ حينها 2.346 يورو.
قفزات كبيرة
يذكر أنه اعتباراً من الأربعاء الماضي، دخلت لوائح جديدة حيز التنفيذ لتنظيم أسعار الوقود، ولا تسمح هذه اللوائح لمحطات الوقود برفع الأسعار إلا مرة واحدة يومياً في تمام الـ12:00 ظهراً.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة اقتداءً بالنموذج المتبع في النمسا منذ فترة طويلة. غير أنه منذ تطبيق هذا الإجراء، بدأت محطات الوقود تشهد قفزات سعرية كبيرة.
وهذا ما حدث اليوم أيضاً، فبحسب بيانات نادي السيارات الألماني، ارتفع متوسط سعر لتر البنزين الممتاز «فئة إي 10» وقت الظهيرة بنحو 8 سنتات ليصل إلى 2.234 يورو.
أما الديزل فكان مقدار الزيادة فيه أكبر مرة أخرى، إذ زاد سعره بمقدار 9.4 سنت ليصل في المتوسط إلى 2.486 يورو للتر الواحد.
Diesel prices in Germany have risen to record levels for the third consecutive time.
According to the German Automobile Club "ADAC," the average price of one liter yesterday reached 2.391 euros, marking the highest level ever recorded.
The price of diesel had surpassed its previous record set last Wednesday, when it was 2.346 euros.
Significant Jumps
It is worth noting that as of last Wednesday, new regulations came into effect to regulate fuel prices, which do not allow gas stations to raise prices more than once a day at exactly 12:00 PM.
This step follows the model long adopted in Austria. However, since the implementation of this measure, gas stations have begun to experience significant price jumps.
This also happened today, as according to data from the German Automobile Club, the average price of premium gasoline "E10" rose by about 8 cents around noon to reach 2.234 euros.
As for diesel, the increase was even greater, with its price rising by 9.4 cents to an average of 2.486 euros per liter.