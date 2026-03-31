عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، ليتجه خام «برنت» نحو تسجيل أكبر مكاسب شهرية على الإطلاق، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم شهر مايو القادم -تنتهي صلاحية العقد اليوم- بنسبة 3.33% أو ما يعادل 3.76 دولار إلى 116.54 دولار للبرميل، في تمام الساعة 02:51 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، متجهة لتسجيل مكاسب شهرية قياسية بنسبة 60%.


56 % مكاسب


وزادت عقود خام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم شهر مايو القادم بنسبة 0.5% أو ما يعادل 51 سنتاً عند 103.41 دولار للبرميل، بعدما لامست 106.86 دولار في وقت سابق من الجلسة، لتسجل مكاسب بنسبة 56% منذ مطلع مارس الجاري.


وقالت نائبة رئيس أسواق السلع لدى إحدى المجموعات المتخصصة لين يي: «إن السوق تقترب تدريجياً من مرحلة نقص الإمدادات، مع تآكل المخزونات العالمية، ما قد يدفع أسعار النفط لمواصلة الارتفاع خلال الفترة القادمة، خصوصاً في حال استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز لفترة أطول».