Oil prices strengthened their gains during today's trading, with Brent crude heading towards recording the largest monthly gains ever, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Brent crude futures for May delivery - which expire today - rose by 3.33% or $3.76 to $116.54 per barrel, at 02:51 PM Mecca time, heading towards a record monthly gain of 60%.



56% Gains



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery increased by 0.5% or 51 cents to $103.41 per barrel, after touching $106.86 earlier in the session, marking a gain of 56% since the beginning of March.



Lin Yi, Vice President of Commodity Markets at a specialized group, stated: "The market is gradually approaching a phase of supply shortages, with global inventories depleting, which could drive oil prices to continue rising in the coming period, especially if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz persists for a longer time."