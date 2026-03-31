عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، ليتجه خام «برنت» نحو تسجيل أكبر مكاسب شهرية على الإطلاق، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط.
وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم شهر مايو القادم -تنتهي صلاحية العقد اليوم- بنسبة 3.33% أو ما يعادل 3.76 دولار إلى 116.54 دولار للبرميل، في تمام الساعة 02:51 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، متجهة لتسجيل مكاسب شهرية قياسية بنسبة 60%.
56 % مكاسب
وزادت عقود خام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم شهر مايو القادم بنسبة 0.5% أو ما يعادل 51 سنتاً عند 103.41 دولار للبرميل، بعدما لامست 106.86 دولار في وقت سابق من الجلسة، لتسجل مكاسب بنسبة 56% منذ مطلع مارس الجاري.
وقالت نائبة رئيس أسواق السلع لدى إحدى المجموعات المتخصصة لين يي: «إن السوق تقترب تدريجياً من مرحلة نقص الإمدادات، مع تآكل المخزونات العالمية، ما قد يدفع أسعار النفط لمواصلة الارتفاع خلال الفترة القادمة، خصوصاً في حال استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز لفترة أطول».
Oil prices strengthened their gains during today's trading, with Brent crude heading towards recording the largest monthly gains ever, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures for May delivery - which expire today - rose by 3.33% or $3.76 to $116.54 per barrel, at 02:51 PM Mecca time, heading towards a record monthly gain of 60%.
56% Gains
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery increased by 0.5% or 51 cents to $103.41 per barrel, after touching $106.86 earlier in the session, marking a gain of 56% since the beginning of March.
Lin Yi, Vice President of Commodity Markets at a specialized group, stated: "The market is gradually approaching a phase of supply shortages, with global inventories depleting, which could drive oil prices to continue rising in the coming period, especially if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz persists for a longer time."