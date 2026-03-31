كشف تقرير البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) أن الموجودات المجمعة للبنوك السعودية تجاوزت حاجز الـ5 تريليونات ريال، وذلك لأول مرة في تاريخها بنهاية شهر يناير 2026.


ووفقاً للبيانات، بلغ إجمالي حجم موجودات البنوك التجارية نحو 5.02 تريليون ريال، مرتفعاً بنسبة 10% مقارنة بنظيره من العام 2025.


وبحسب البيانات، شكلت المطلوبات من القطاع الخاص أكبر حصة من موجودات البنوك بنسبة 63%، ما يُعادل 3.18 تريليون ريال، تليها مطلوبات البنوك الإجمالية من القطاع العام بقيمة 907.3 مليار ريال وبنسبة 18%، ثم الموجودات الأجنبية بنحو 435.9 مليار ريال وبنسبة 9%.


الأصول الثابتة


وبخصوص باقي المكونات، بلغت قيمة أذونات البنك المركزي نحو 23.2 مليار ريال، وبلغت المطلوبات من البنوك نحو 45.2 مليار ريال، في حين وصلت قيمة الأصول الثابتة إلى 56.6 مليار ريال، أما النقد في الصندوق فبلغ 21.6 مليار ريال.


وفيما يتعلق بالاحتياطيات، فقد بلغت الاحتياطيات المصرفية المصنّفة كودائع نظامية لدى البنك المركزي نحو 164.8 مليار ريال، بينما وصلت الودائع الجارية إلى 1.4 مليار ريال، إضافة إلى ودائع أخرى بقيمة 51.8 مليار ريال.