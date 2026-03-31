The report from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) revealed that the total assets of Saudi banks exceeded the 5 trillion riyal mark for the first time in their history by the end of January 2026.



According to the data, the total size of commercial bank assets reached approximately 5.02 trillion riyals, an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2025.



Based on the data, liabilities from the private sector accounted for the largest share of bank assets at 63%, equivalent to 3.18 trillion riyals, followed by total bank liabilities from the public sector valued at 907.3 billion riyals, representing 18%, and then foreign assets at about 435.9 billion riyals, accounting for 9%.



Fixed Assets



Regarding the other components, the value of central bank bills reached approximately 23.2 billion riyals, while liabilities to banks amounted to about 45.2 billion riyals, and the value of fixed assets reached 56.6 billion riyals. Cash in hand amounted to 21.6 billion riyals.



As for reserves, the classified banking reserves as statutory deposits with the central bank reached about 164.8 billion riyals, while current deposits amounted to 1.4 billion riyals, in addition to other deposits valued at 51.8 billion riyals.