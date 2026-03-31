أوضحت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن قيمة صادرات الخدمات من المملكة العربية السعودية للربع الرابع من عام 2025 بلغت 66,1 مليار ريال، فيما وصلت قيمة واردات الخدمات إلى المملكة العربية السعودية للربع الرابع من عام 2025 إلى 119,6 مليار ريال.
المرتبة الأولى
ووفقًا لنتائج النشرة فقد تَصَدرت خدمات السفر المرتبة الأولى من صادرات خدمات المملكة بقيمة قدرها 39,5 مليار ريال، تلتها خدمات النقل في المرتبة الثانية بقيمة قدرها 10.5 مليار ريال. ومن ناحية أخرى تَصَدرت خدمات النقل المرتبة الأولى من واردات خدمات المملكة بقيمة قدرها 33.5 مليار ريال، وفي المرتبة الثانية جاءت خدمات السفر بقيمة قدرها 25.2 مليار ريال.
يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء هي المرجع الإحصائي الرسمي والوحيد للبيانات والمعلومات الإحصائية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتقوم بتنفيذ الأعمال الإحصائية كافة، والإشراف الفني على القطاع الإحصائي، وتصميم وتنفيذ المسوح الميدانية، وإجراء الدراسات والبحوث الإحصائية، وتحليل البيانات والمعلومات، وجميع أعمال توثيق وحفظ المعلومات والبيانات الإحصائية التي تُغطي جميع جوانب الحياة في المملكة العربية السعودية مِن مصادرها المُتعددةِ، وتدوينها وتبويبها وتحليلها واستخراج مؤشراتها الإحصائية.
The General Authority for Statistics indicated that the value of service exports from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 66.1 billion riyals, while the value of service imports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to 119.6 billion riyals.
First Place
According to the results of the bulletin, travel services topped the list of service exports from the Kingdom with a value of 39.5 billion riyals, followed by transportation services in second place with a value of 10.5 billion riyals. On the other hand, transportation services ranked first in service imports to the Kingdom with a value of 33.5 billion riyals, while travel services came in second place with a value of 25.2 billion riyals.
It is worth noting that the General Authority for Statistics is the official and sole statistical reference for data and statistical information in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It carries out all statistical work, provides technical supervision over the statistical sector, designs and implements field surveys, conducts statistical studies and research, analyzes data and information, and manages all documentation and preservation of statistical information and data that cover all aspects of life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from its various sources, recording, classifying, analyzing, and extracting its statistical indicators.