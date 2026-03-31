أوضحت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن قيمة صادرات الخدمات من المملكة العربية السعودية للربع الرابع من عام 2025 بلغت 66,1 مليار ريال، فيما وصلت قيمة واردات الخدمات إلى المملكة العربية السعودية للربع الرابع من عام 2025 إلى 119,6 مليار ريال.


المرتبة الأولى


ووفقًا لنتائج النشرة فقد تَصَدرت خدمات السفر المرتبة الأولى من صادرات خدمات المملكة بقيمة قدرها 39,5 مليار ريال، تلتها خدمات النقل في المرتبة الثانية بقيمة قدرها 10.5 مليار ريال. ومن ناحية أخرى تَصَدرت خدمات النقل المرتبة الأولى من واردات خدمات المملكة بقيمة قدرها 33.5 مليار ريال، وفي المرتبة الثانية جاءت خدمات السفر بقيمة قدرها 25.2 مليار ريال.


يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء هي المرجع الإحصائي الرسمي والوحيد للبيانات والمعلومات الإحصائية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتقوم بتنفيذ الأعمال الإحصائية كافة، والإشراف الفني على القطاع الإحصائي، وتصميم وتنفيذ المسوح الميدانية، وإجراء الدراسات والبحوث الإحصائية، وتحليل البيانات والمعلومات، وجميع أعمال توثيق وحفظ المعلومات والبيانات الإحصائية التي تُغطي جميع جوانب الحياة في المملكة العربية السعودية مِن مصادرها المُتعددةِ، وتدوينها وتبويبها وتحليلها واستخراج مؤشراتها الإحصائية.