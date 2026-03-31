The General Authority for Statistics indicated that the value of service exports from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 66.1 billion riyals, while the value of service imports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to 119.6 billion riyals.



First Place



According to the results of the bulletin, travel services topped the list of service exports from the Kingdom with a value of 39.5 billion riyals, followed by transportation services in second place with a value of 10.5 billion riyals. On the other hand, transportation services ranked first in service imports to the Kingdom with a value of 33.5 billion riyals, while travel services came in second place with a value of 25.2 billion riyals.



It is worth noting that the General Authority for Statistics is the official and sole statistical reference for data and statistical information in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It carries out all statistical work, provides technical supervision over the statistical sector, designs and implements field surveys, conducts statistical studies and research, analyzes data and information, and manages all documentation and preservation of statistical information and data that cover all aspects of life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from its various sources, recording, classifying, analyzing, and extracting its statistical indicators.