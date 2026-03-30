تقدّم ستاربكس الشرق الأوسط، التي تديرها مجموعة الشايع، هذا الموسم خيارًا جديدًا لعشّاق القهوة عبر إطلاق مشروب مدعّم بالبروتين في المملكة العربية السعودية، لتكون المملكة بذلك أول سوق في منطقة أوروبا والشرق الأوسط وإفريقيا يطرح هذا المنتج. الفكرة بسيطة وواضحة: أضِف البروتين إلى روتينك اليومي ليمنح مشروبك المفضّل أسلوبًا جديدًا يثري لحظتك المميزة من دون أن تتخلى عن نكهتك المفضلة. وبدلًا من الاكتفاء بتقديم منتج واحد يناسب الجميع، تضع ستاربكس حرية الاختيار في مقدمة أولوياتها مع خيار البروتين المصمّم ليتناسب مع أنماط الحياة العصرية المليئة بالانشغالات.
ويكمن جوهر هذا الإطلاق الجديد في مشروب بروتين كولد فوم (Protein Cold Foam) الذي يحتوي على 15 جرامًا من البروتين، ليوفر للزبائن طريقة سهلة لإضافة لمسة صحية إلى نكهاتهم المألوفة دون أن يتحوّل يومهم إلى سلسلة من المهام. وقد صُمم هذا المشروب ليُثري تجربة ستاربكس التي يعرفها الزبائن ويحبونها، سواء كانت لحظة تمنحهم فسحة هادئة وسط زحمة اليوم أو استراحة لتناول القهوة تمدّهم بالحيوية خلال ساعات العمل.
ولأولئك الذين يفضّلون الخيارات الجاهزة، تقدم ستاربكس أيضًا ثلاثة مشروبات بروتينية خاصة لفصل الربيع: مشروب أمريكانو بارد مع فانيلا بروتين، ومشروب ماتشا لاتيه بارد مع فانيلا بروتين، ومشروب لاتيه بارد مع فانيلا بروتين. ويُبرز كل واحد من هذه المشروبات كيف يمكن للبروتين أن يضفي بعدًا جديدًا على المشروبات اليومية المفضلة، مع الحفاظ على حرية الزبائن في تخصيص تجربتهم بالطريقة التي تناسبهم.
لا يهدف إطلاق مشروب البروتين إلى تغيير ما يحبّه الناس في قهوتهم، بل إلى الارتقاء بها وإضافة لمسة بسيطة ومبتكرة تعزّز متعتهم اليومية. وتقدّم ستاربكس طريقة جديدة ومُبتكرة تمنح المشروبات اليومية طابعًا شخصيًا، وتحوّل الخيارات المعتادة إلى لحظات أكثر تميزًا وانسجامًا مع أسلوب الحياة العصرية - كوباً تلو الآخر.
Starbucks Middle East, operated by Alshaya Group, is offering a new option for coffee lovers this season by launching a protein-infused drink in Saudi Arabia, making the Kingdom the first market in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region to introduce this product. The idea is simple and clear: add protein to your daily routine to give your favorite drink a new style that enriches your special moment without giving up your favorite flavor. Instead of just offering one product that fits all, Starbucks prioritizes the freedom of choice with a protein option designed to fit modern lifestyles filled with busyness.
The essence of this new launch lies in the Protein Cold Foam drink, which contains 15 grams of protein, providing customers with an easy way to add a healthy touch to their familiar flavors without turning their day into a series of tasks. This drink is designed to enrich the Starbucks experience that customers know and love, whether it’s a moment that offers them a calm respite amidst the hustle of the day or a coffee break that energizes them during work hours.
For those who prefer ready-made options, Starbucks is also offering three special protein drinks for the spring: Iced Americano with Vanilla Protein, Iced Matcha Latte with Vanilla Protein, and Iced Latte with Vanilla Protein. Each of these drinks highlights how protein can add a new dimension to favorite daily beverages while maintaining customers' freedom to customize their experience in a way that suits them.
The launch of the protein drink is not aimed at changing what people love about their coffee, but rather at elevating it and adding a simple and innovative touch that enhances their daily enjoyment. Starbucks offers a new and innovative way to give daily drinks a personal touch, transforming usual options into more distinctive moments that align with modern lifestyles - one cup at a time.