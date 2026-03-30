Starbucks Middle East, operated by Alshaya Group, is offering a new option for coffee lovers this season by launching a protein-infused drink in Saudi Arabia, making the Kingdom the first market in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region to introduce this product. The idea is simple and clear: add protein to your daily routine to give your favorite drink a new style that enriches your special moment without giving up your favorite flavor. Instead of just offering one product that fits all, Starbucks prioritizes the freedom of choice with a protein option designed to fit modern lifestyles filled with busyness.

The essence of this new launch lies in the Protein Cold Foam drink, which contains 15 grams of protein, providing customers with an easy way to add a healthy touch to their familiar flavors without turning their day into a series of tasks. This drink is designed to enrich the Starbucks experience that customers know and love, whether it’s a moment that offers them a calm respite amidst the hustle of the day or a coffee break that energizes them during work hours.

For those who prefer ready-made options, Starbucks is also offering three special protein drinks for the spring: Iced Americano with Vanilla Protein, Iced Matcha Latte with Vanilla Protein, and Iced Latte with Vanilla Protein. Each of these drinks highlights how protein can add a new dimension to favorite daily beverages while maintaining customers' freedom to customize their experience in a way that suits them.

The launch of the protein drink is not aimed at changing what people love about their coffee, but rather at elevating it and adding a simple and innovative touch that enhances their daily enjoyment. Starbucks offers a new and innovative way to give daily drinks a personal touch, transforming usual options into more distinctive moments that align with modern lifestyles - one cup at a time.