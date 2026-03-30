تقدّم ستاربكس الشرق الأوسط، التي تديرها مجموعة الشايع، هذا الموسم خيارًا جديدًا لعشّاق القهوة عبر إطلاق مشروب مدعّم بالبروتين في المملكة العربية السعودية، لتكون المملكة بذلك أول سوق في منطقة أوروبا والشرق الأوسط وإفريقيا يطرح هذا المنتج. الفكرة بسيطة وواضحة: أضِف البروتين إلى روتينك اليومي ليمنح مشروبك المفضّل أسلوبًا جديدًا يثري لحظتك المميزة من دون أن تتخلى عن نكهتك المفضلة. وبدلًا من الاكتفاء بتقديم منتج واحد يناسب الجميع، تضع ستاربكس حرية الاختيار في مقدمة أولوياتها مع خيار البروتين المصمّم ليتناسب مع أنماط الحياة العصرية المليئة بالانشغالات.

ويكمن جوهر هذا الإطلاق الجديد في مشروب بروتين كولد فوم (Protein Cold Foam) الذي يحتوي على 15 جرامًا من البروتين، ليوفر للزبائن طريقة سهلة لإضافة لمسة صحية إلى نكهاتهم المألوفة دون أن يتحوّل يومهم إلى سلسلة من المهام. وقد صُمم هذا المشروب ليُثري تجربة ستاربكس التي يعرفها الزبائن ويحبونها، سواء كانت لحظة تمنحهم فسحة هادئة وسط زحمة اليوم أو استراحة لتناول القهوة تمدّهم بالحيوية خلال ساعات العمل.

ولأولئك الذين يفضّلون الخيارات الجاهزة، تقدم ستاربكس أيضًا ثلاثة مشروبات بروتينية خاصة لفصل الربيع: مشروب أمريكانو بارد مع فانيلا بروتين، ومشروب ماتشا لاتيه بارد مع فانيلا بروتين، ومشروب لاتيه بارد مع فانيلا بروتين. ويُبرز كل واحد من هذه المشروبات كيف يمكن للبروتين أن يضفي بعدًا جديدًا على المشروبات اليومية المفضلة، مع الحفاظ على حرية الزبائن في تخصيص تجربتهم بالطريقة التي تناسبهم.

لا يهدف إطلاق مشروب البروتين إلى تغيير ما يحبّه الناس في قهوتهم، بل إلى الارتقاء بها وإضافة لمسة بسيطة ومبتكرة تعزّز متعتهم اليومية. وتقدّم ستاربكس طريقة جديدة ومُبتكرة تمنح المشروبات اليومية طابعًا شخصيًا، وتحوّل الخيارات المعتادة إلى لحظات أكثر تميزًا وانسجامًا مع أسلوب الحياة العصرية - كوباً تلو الآخر.