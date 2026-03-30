The Gulf stock markets have witnessed sharp fluctuations since the outbreak of the war with Iran, and the region currently hosts both the best-performing stock exchange in the world over the past month, as well as the worst-performing one.



The main index in Dubai, which recorded double-digit gains last year supported by continuous inflows of capital, residents, and tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic, has become the worst-performing globally so far in March.



The Dubai Financial Market index has dropped by about 16% during March, affected by losses in real estate and airline stocks, including "Air Arabia," amid widespread disruptions in travel.



Upward Wave



In contrast, the benchmark index in Muscat has risen by about 10% during the month, and by about 38% since the beginning of the year, continuing an upward wave that began in mid-2025, driven by hopes of upgrading the market to emerging market status.



In Saudi Arabia, the "Tadawul" index recovered in March, becoming the sixth best-performing stock exchange globally this month.



These gains were driven by rising oil prices, which boosted the performance of major companies like "Aramco," alongside a decrease in security risks compared to the UAE.



Shares of "Trolley General Trading" in Kuwait have risen by about 23% since their listing last week at a value of $166 million.