شهدت أسواق الأسهم الخليجية تبايناً حاداً منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران، وباتت المنطقة تضم حالياً أفضل بورصة أداءً في العالم خلال الشهر الماضي، إلى جانب الأسوأ أداءً أيضاً.


وهبط المؤشر الرئيسي في دبي، الذي سجل مكاسب مزدوجة الرقم العام الماضي بدعم من التدفقات المتواصلة للرساميل والسكان والسياح بعد جائحة كورونا، ليصبح الأسوأ أداءً عالمياً حتى الآن في مارس الجاري.


وتراجع مؤشر سوق دبي المالي بنحو 16% خلال مارس الجاري، متأثراً بخسائر أسهم شركات التطوير العقاري وشركات الطيران، بما في ذلك «العربية للطيران»، في ظل اضطرابات واسعة بحركة السفر.


موجة صعود


في المقابل، ارتفع المؤشر القياسي في مسقط بنحو 10% خلال الشهر، وبنحو 38% منذ بداية العام، مواصلاً موجة صعود بدأت في منتصف عام 2025 مدفوعةً بآمال ترقية السوق إلى فئة الأسواق الناشئة.


وفي السعودية، تعافى مؤشر «تداول» في مارس الجاري، ليصبح سادس أفضل بورصة أداءً عالمياً هذا الشهر.


وجاءت هذه المكاسب مدفوعة بارتفاع أسعار النفط، ما عزز أداء شركات كبرى مثل «أرامكو»، إلى جانب تراجع المخاطر الأمنية مقارنةً بالإمارات.


وارتفعت أسهم «ترولي جنرال ترايدينغ» في الكويت بنحو 23% منذ إدراجها الأسبوع الماضي بقيمة 166 مليون دولار.