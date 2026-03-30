شهدت أسواق الأسهم الخليجية تبايناً حاداً منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران، وباتت المنطقة تضم حالياً أفضل بورصة أداءً في العالم خلال الشهر الماضي، إلى جانب الأسوأ أداءً أيضاً.
وهبط المؤشر الرئيسي في دبي، الذي سجل مكاسب مزدوجة الرقم العام الماضي بدعم من التدفقات المتواصلة للرساميل والسكان والسياح بعد جائحة كورونا، ليصبح الأسوأ أداءً عالمياً حتى الآن في مارس الجاري.
وتراجع مؤشر سوق دبي المالي بنحو 16% خلال مارس الجاري، متأثراً بخسائر أسهم شركات التطوير العقاري وشركات الطيران، بما في ذلك «العربية للطيران»، في ظل اضطرابات واسعة بحركة السفر.
موجة صعود
في المقابل، ارتفع المؤشر القياسي في مسقط بنحو 10% خلال الشهر، وبنحو 38% منذ بداية العام، مواصلاً موجة صعود بدأت في منتصف عام 2025 مدفوعةً بآمال ترقية السوق إلى فئة الأسواق الناشئة.
وفي السعودية، تعافى مؤشر «تداول» في مارس الجاري، ليصبح سادس أفضل بورصة أداءً عالمياً هذا الشهر.
وجاءت هذه المكاسب مدفوعة بارتفاع أسعار النفط، ما عزز أداء شركات كبرى مثل «أرامكو»، إلى جانب تراجع المخاطر الأمنية مقارنةً بالإمارات.
وارتفعت أسهم «ترولي جنرال ترايدينغ» في الكويت بنحو 23% منذ إدراجها الأسبوع الماضي بقيمة 166 مليون دولار.
The Gulf stock markets have witnessed sharp fluctuations since the outbreak of the war with Iran, and the region currently hosts both the best-performing stock exchange in the world over the past month, as well as the worst-performing one.
The main index in Dubai, which recorded double-digit gains last year supported by continuous inflows of capital, residents, and tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic, has become the worst-performing globally so far in March.
The Dubai Financial Market index has dropped by about 16% during March, affected by losses in real estate and airline stocks, including "Air Arabia," amid widespread disruptions in travel.
Upward Wave
In contrast, the benchmark index in Muscat has risen by about 10% during the month, and by about 38% since the beginning of the year, continuing an upward wave that began in mid-2025, driven by hopes of upgrading the market to emerging market status.
In Saudi Arabia, the "Tadawul" index recovered in March, becoming the sixth best-performing stock exchange globally this month.
These gains were driven by rising oil prices, which boosted the performance of major companies like "Aramco," alongside a decrease in security risks compared to the UAE.
Shares of "Trolley General Trading" in Kuwait have risen by about 23% since their listing last week at a value of $166 million.