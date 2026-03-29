شهد سعر الريال السعودي ارتفاعاً أمام الجنيه المصري، اليوم، بالبنوك المصرية في وسط التعاملات اليومية، وبلغ متوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري 14.06 جنيه للشراء، و14.10 جنيه للبيع. وسجل في البنك الأهلي المصري 14.21 جنيه للشراء، و14.28 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر بلغ 14.21 جنيه للشراء، و14.28 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك الإسكندرية 14.18 جنيه للشراء، و14.28 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 14.24 جنيه للشراء، و14.29 جنيه للبيع. ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.71 جنيه للشراء، و14.08 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 14.16 جنيه للشراء، و14.26 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 14.21 جنيه للشراء، و14.30 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية، وذلك بالتزامن مع الإجازة الأسبوعية للبنوك.


وسجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 14.01 جنيه للشراء و14.08 جنيه للبيع، فيما سجل في البنك المركزي المصري 14.06 جنيه للشراء و14.09 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 14.01 جنيه للشراء، و14.08 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.96 جنيه للشراء، و14.06 جنيه للبيع.