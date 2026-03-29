The price of the Saudi Riyal has risen against the Egyptian Pound today in Egyptian banks during the daily transactions, with the average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt being 14.06 EGP for buying and 14.10 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it recorded 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it reached 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, it was 14.18 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling, while at the Commercial International Bank, it was 14.24 EGP for buying and 14.29 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.71 EGP for buying and 14.08 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it was 14.16 EGP for buying and 14.26 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it was 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.30 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the price of the Saudi Riyal remained stable against the Egyptian Pound in Egyptian banks, coinciding with the weekly holiday for banks.



The Saudi Riyal was recorded at the National Bank of Egypt at 14.01 EGP for buying and 14.08 EGP for selling, while at the Central Bank of Egypt, it was 14.06 EGP for buying and 14.09 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it was 14.01 EGP for buying and 14.08 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 13.96 EGP for buying and 14.06 EGP for selling.