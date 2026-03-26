كشفت المديرة العامة لمنظمة التجارة العالمية نغوزي أوكونغو إيويلا، اليوم، أن النظام متعدّد الأطراف تغيّر جذرياً، وأن على الدول النظر إلى المستقبل لبحث كيفية تعديل نظام التجارة العالمي.


وقالت أمام الوفود في افتتاح المؤتمر الوزاري الرابع عشر للمنظمة في ياوندي بالكاميرون: «تغيّر النظام العالمي والنظام متعدّد الأطراف الذي كنا نعرفه تغيّراً لا رجعة فيه، ولن نستعيده، وعلينا أن نتطلع إلى المستقبل».


قائمة مشكلات


وحددت أوكونغو إيويلا قائمة بالمشكلات التي تواجه منظمة التجارة العالمية، ومنها الجمود في عمل هيئة تسوية المنازعات التابعة للمنظمة، وغياب الشفافية في الإبلاغ عن تطبيق الدعم للأسعار.


وأضافت أن 64 دولة فقط قدّمت إخطارات بالدعم المقدم للأسعار لعام 2025، ما يعني أن أكثر من 100 دولة لم تفعل ذلك.


وأضافت للوفود: «الافتقار إلى الشفافية يؤدي إلى انعدام الثقة، ويولّد شكوكاً بشأن مدى تطبيق إجراءات عادلة وحماية المنافسة».


وأشارت إلى أن غياب الشفافية ساهم في حلقة مفرغة من غياب الثقة تمنع الأعضاء من الاتفاق على قواعد وإصلاحات وتعديلات جديدة.