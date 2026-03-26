The Board of the Capital Market Authority has approved the regulatory framework for the development of financing investment funds by adopting new amendments to the regulations governing them, to enhance their role as financing channels in the Saudi financial market, and to provide additional financing products that support economic growth and meet the needs of investors.



According to a statement from the Authority, the approved amendments aim to enable the public offering of financing investment funds after previously being limited to private offerings, and to allow their listing on both the main and parallel markets, which contributes to diversifying investment products and increasing the total assets managed in the financial market.



The amendments included consolidating the regulations governing financing investment funds into a single regulatory document, with the aim of unifying the legislative framework for these funds and enhancing the level of regulatory clarity.



Financing Risk Requirements



The amendments included the adoption of a new name for "the regulations for direct financing investment funds" to become "the regulations for financing investment funds," to encompass both direct and indirect financing funds, reflecting the expanded scope of activities and the updated regulatory framework for these funds, and developing the regulatory requirements related to the operations and management of financing investment funds, which enhances their operational efficiency and alignment with best practices.



The new amendments established several requirements related to the management of public financing fund risks, the most notable of which is that the total borrowing of a public financing fund must not exceed 15% of its net asset value. If the financing fund is traded on the parallel market, its total borrowing must not exceed 50% of the total size of the fund. Additionally, the indirect public financing fund must not have exposure to one or more beneficiaries belonging to the same group at a rate of 25% or more of the total size of the fund, similar to the direct financing fund.



Specific Regulatory Controls



The amendments included defining the investment areas of financing funds to limit exposure to highly volatile or low liquidity assets, with the aim of effectively managing and enhancing liquidity until financing opportunities that align with the fund's primary objective become available. They also allowed private financing funds to be of the open type according to specific regulatory controls, and public financing funds were considered one of the specialized public funds.



The amendments also included updated definitions for direct financing funds and indirect financing funds, specifying additional duties for managers of public financing funds, along with disclosure requirements in the quarterly and annual reports for the owners of units in public financing funds, which enhances the levels of transparency and governance of these funds.