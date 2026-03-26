شهدت أسعار الذهب خسائر، وصلت إلى 9 جلسات على التوالي، وما لبثت إلا أن عادت وقلصت خسائرها في جلستين متتاليتين، ليعيش متداولو المعدن الأصفر في حالة ترقب بين صعود وهبوط وتصحيح، فبعدما وصل سعر الأوقية إلى مستوى تاريخي لامس 5,554 دولاراً، هبطت الأسعار إلى 4,100 دولار، ثم صححت مسارها إلى أن بلغت 4,441.03 دولار للأوقية.

توقعات طويلة الأجل

رغم الهبوط الحاد الذي دفع الذهب رسمياً إلى منطقة السوق الهابطة، لا يزال محللون متمسكين بتوقعاتهم طويلة الأجل بأن الأسعار تتجه نحو مستويات قياسية غير مسبوقة.

وبيّنوا أن ما يحدث في سوق الذهب ليس أكثر من تشوهات قصيرة الأجل في السوق، وليست انعكاساً لأي تغيير في العوامل الأساسية الداعمة للمعدن الأصفر، لافتين إلى أن عمليات البيع الحالية تبدو مدفوعة بمزيج من حساسية السوق لارتفاع أسعار الفائدة، وإعادة موازنة المحافظ وسط ضعف الأسهم.

تشوهات قصيرة

وأشار محللون إلى أن المخاطر الجيوسياسية المتواصلة، وارتفاع طلب البنوك المركزية، واحتمالات ضعف الدولار الأمريكي، كلها عناصر تدعم بقاء الذهب في مسار صاعد طويل الأجل، خصوصاً باعتباره ملاذاً آمناً في أوقات الاضطرابات.

وأفادوا أنه رغم خفض توقعات الذهب لنهاية العام من 6,000 إلى 5,000 دولار للأوقية، إلا أن هذا المستوى يظل أعلى بنحو 15% من الأسعار الحالية.

ولفتوا إلى أنه ما يزال يتوقع وصول الذهب إلى 6,000 دولار للأوقية بنهاية العام الحالي.

وأوضحوا أن ما يحدث في سوق الذهب ليس أكثر من تشوهات قصيرة الأجل في السوق، وليست انعكاساً لأي تغيير في العوامل الأساسية الداعمة للذهب.

حساسية السوق

وذكر محللون أن عمليات البيع الحالية تبدو مدفوعة بمزيج من حساسية السوق لارتفاع أسعار الفائدة، وإعادة موازنة المحافظ وسط ضعف الأسهم، وقدر من التراخي في تقدير مخاطر استمرار الصراع في إيران.

ونوهوا إلى أن موقفهم الصعودي لا يعتمد على علاوة مخاطر الحرب، بل على مزيج من عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي المستمر، وطلب البنوك المركزية، وتدفقات المستثمرين الآسيويين على صناديق الذهب المتداولة.