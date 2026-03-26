Gold prices have witnessed losses for 9 consecutive sessions, only to return and reduce their losses in two consecutive sessions, leaving traders of the yellow metal in a state of anticipation between rises and falls and corrections. After reaching a historic level of $5,554 per ounce, prices dropped to $4,100, then corrected their path to reach $4,441.03 per ounce.

Long-term Expectations

Despite the sharp decline that officially pushed gold into bear market territory, analysts remain committed to their long-term expectations that prices are heading towards unprecedented record levels.

They indicated that what is happening in the gold market is nothing more than short-term distortions in the market, and not a reflection of any change in the fundamental factors supporting the yellow metal, pointing out that the current selling appears to be driven by a mix of market sensitivity to rising interest rates and portfolio rebalancing amid weak stocks.

Short Distortions

Analysts pointed out that ongoing geopolitical risks, increased demand from central banks, and the potential weakness of the US dollar are all factors supporting gold's long-term upward trajectory, especially as it serves as a safe haven during times of turmoil.

They reported that despite lowering gold price expectations for the end of the year from $6,000 to $5,000 per ounce, this level remains about 15% higher than current prices.

They noted that gold is still expected to reach $6,000 per ounce by the end of this year.

They clarified that what is happening in the gold market is nothing more than short-term distortions in the market, and not a reflection of any change in the fundamental factors supporting gold.

Market Sensitivity

Analysts mentioned that the current selling appears to be driven by a mix of market sensitivity to rising interest rates, portfolio rebalancing amid weak stocks, and a degree of complacency regarding the risks of the ongoing conflict in Iran.

They emphasized that their bullish stance does not rely on a war risk premium, but rather on a mix of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, demand from central banks, and Asian investor flows into gold exchange-traded funds.