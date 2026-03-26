Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that Saudi Arabia has invested significant amounts over the past 50 years without returns in the East-West pipeline, which it currently uses to manage global oil supplies, contributing to mitigating the impacts of the global energy crisis.



This came during a panel discussion in which the minister participated as part of the Future Investment Initiative held in Miami, USA.



The Most Affected Sector



The minister stated: “Oil is not the sector most affected by the repercussions of the ongoing war, but rather refined products, fertilizers, steel, aluminum, petrochemicals, and others, which we really need to ensure a quick resolution of the conflict in, and work together on that so that the global economy is not further impacted.”



He added: “What we have witnessed in the past few weeks is an impact that exceeds what we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of supply chain disruptions, and if this situation continues, we will see a much greater impact.”



The minister believes that investors will focus on several factors, the first of which is certainty, flexibility, growth potential, and long-term plans.



He added: “Naturally, they will look for adjusted risks, adjusted security, and the countries that attract investments, including Saudi Arabia, are those that enjoy this flexibility.”