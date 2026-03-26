بدأ البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» الترخيص لشركات التقنية المالية لتقديم خدمات المصرفية المفتوحة؛ وذلك بعد استكمالها لمتطلبات وإجراءات البيئة التجريبية التشريعية للبنك المركزي.


دعم وتمكين


وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار سعي «ساما» إلى دعم وتمكين القطاع المالي لرفع مستوى فاعلية ومرونة التعاملات، وتشجيع الابتكار في الخدمات المالية المقدمة بشكل آمن وموثوق؛ بهدف تعزيز مستوى الشمول المالي، ووصول الخدمات المالية إلى جميع شرائح المجتمع.


وتمثل المصرفية المفتوحة مفهومًا مبتكرًا في القطاع المالي؛ إذ تهدف إلى تمكين العملاء من مشاركة بياناتهم المالية بشكل آمن مع جهة خاضعة لإشراف البنك المركزي للحصول على خدمات ومنتجات مالية جديدة ومبتكرة.


مركز عالمي


وتسهم المصرفية المفتوحة في خلق أثر إيجابي في القطاع، من خلال تعزيز الشراكة بين البنوك وشركات التقنية المالية، إضافة إلى تحسين البنية التحتية للقطاع، وتمكين استخدام أفضل للبيانات المالية للعملاء، ضمن إطار تنظيمي آمن يحمي تلك البيانات والخصوصية ويعزز الثقة في مشاركتها بموافقة العميل مع جهات خاضعة لإشراف البنك المركزي وملتزمة بإطار المصرفية المفتوحة.


يذكر أن برنامج المصرفية المفتوحة يعد ضمن مبادرات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتقنية المالية المنبثقة من رؤية المملكة 2030.


وتهدف الإستراتيجية إلى أن تكون المملكة موطنًا ومركزًا عالميًا للتقنية المالية، وأن يكون الابتكار في الخدمات المالية المعتمد على التقنية هو الأساس، بما يعزز التمكين الاقتصادي للفرد والمجتمع.