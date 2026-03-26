أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان، أن ما يشهده العالم حالياً له تداعيات جدية على الاقتصاد العالمي، معتبراً أن الأسواق لم تقيم هذه التداعيات بشكل كامل بعد.


وحذر الوزير خلال مشاركته في أعمال النسخة الرابعة من قمة «FII PRIORITY» التابعة لمبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار، من أن استمرار حرب إيران سيؤدي إلى اضطراب في أسواق النفط يكون أشد وطأة مما شهده العالم خلال جائحة «كوفيد-19».


وأوضح أن المملكة تجني حالياً ثمار استثمارات استمرت لعقود، وهو ما مكنها من التعامل مع الأزمة الراهنة بكفاءة.


ملاذ آمن ومحرك للنمو


يذكر أن مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار افتتحت فعاليات اليوم الأول من قمة الأولوية في ميامي 2026 تحت شعار «حركة رأس المال»، التي جمعت مستثمرين عالميين وصناع سياسات وقادة أعمال؛ لبحث كيفية انتقال رؤوس الأموال عبر المناطق والقطاعات والتقنيات في ظل التحولات والتغيرات الجيوسياسية والاقتصادية.


وناقش المتحدثون والمشاركون في الجلسات كيف يتحرك رأس المال بوتيرة أسرع، وبغايات أكثر وضوحًا، نحو مراكز نمو جديدة، ونقل العمليات إلى الدول القريبة، والبنية التحتية، والطاقة، ورأس المال البشري بوصفها مقومات رئيسية للنمو طويل الأجل.


وسلط القادة الضوء على تحول أمريكا اللاتينية إلى ملاذ آمن ومحرك للنمو، بفضل ما تمتلكه من موارد طبيعية هائلة، وأسواق مالية آخذة في التوسع، وأهمية جيوسياسية متزايدة.