Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that what the world is currently experiencing has serious implications for the global economy, considering that markets have not fully assessed these implications yet.



The minister warned during his participation in the fourth edition of the "FII PRIORITY" summit, part of the Future Investment Initiative, that the continuation of the Iran war will lead to disruptions in oil markets that could be more severe than what the world experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He explained that the Kingdom is currently reaping the benefits of investments that have lasted for decades, which has enabled it to handle the current crisis efficiently.



A Safe Haven and Growth Engine



It is worth noting that the Future Investment Initiative opened the first day of the priority summit in Miami 2026 under the slogan "Capital Movement," which brought together global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to discuss how capital flows across regions, sectors, and technologies amid geopolitical and economic transformations and changes.



Speakers and participants in the sessions discussed how capital is moving at a faster pace, with clearer objectives, towards new growth centers, relocating operations to nearby countries, and focusing on infrastructure, energy, and human capital as key components for long-term growth.



Leaders highlighted Latin America's transformation into a safe haven and growth engine, thanks to its vast natural resources, expanding financial markets, and increasing geopolitical importance.