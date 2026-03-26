The Saudi Central Bank's (SAMA) reserve assets recorded an annual growth rate of 5.3% by the end of last year 2025, with an increase estimated at around 86.3 billion riyals, bringing the total to approximately 1.73 trillion riyals, compared to about 1.64 trillion riyals during the same period in 2024.



Data from the Saudi Central Bank's monthly statistical bulletin for December indicated that reserve asset levels reached their highest point by the end of November at around 1.74 trillion riyals.



The data showed that reserve assets recorded a quarterly growth of approximately 2.2% by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, with an increase of about 36.4 billion riyals compared to the end of the third quarter of the same year, which stood at around 1.69 trillion riyals.



Components of Assets



The data indicated that the five main components of reserve assets were led by the item "investments in foreign securities," valued at over 1.01 trillion riyals by the end of 2025, accounting for about 58.6% of the total. This was followed by the item "foreign currency and deposits abroad," valued at over 619.1 billion riyals, which constituted 35.9% of the total.



In third place was the item "Special Drawing Rights," valued at over 80.5 billion riyals, accounting for approximately 4.7% of the total, followed by the item "reserve position with the International Monetary Fund," valued at around 12.9 billion riyals, which represented about 0.7%. Finally, the item "monetary gold" was valued at 1.6 billion riyals, accounting for approximately 0.1% of the total reserve assets by the end of 2025.