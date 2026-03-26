سجّلت الأصول الاحتياطية للبنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» بنهاية العام الماضي 2025 نموًا سنويًا بلغت نسبته 5.3%، بزيادة تُقدّر بنحو 86.3 مليار ريال، ليبلغ إجماليها نحو 1.73 تريليون ريال، مقارنةً بنحو 1.64 تريليون ريال خلال الفترة المماثلة من عام 2024.
وأوضحت بيانات النشرة الإحصائية الشهرية للبنك المركزي السعودي لشهر ديسمبر، أن مستويات الأصول الاحتياطية خلال عام 2025 بلغت أعلى مستوياتها بنهاية شهر نوفمبر عند نحو 1.74 تريليون ريال.
وأظهرت البيانات تسجيل الأصول الاحتياطية نموًا ربعيًا بنهاية الربع الرابع من العام 2025 بنسبة تُقدّر بـ2.2%، وبزيادة بلغت نحو 36.4 مليار ريال، مقارنةً بنهاية الربع الثالث من العام نفسه التي بلغت خلالها نحو 1.69 تريليون ريال.
مكونات الأصول
وأوضحت البيانات أن مكونات الأصول الاحتياطية الخمسة الرئيسية تصدّرها بند «الاستثمارات في أوراق مالية بالخارج» بقيمة تجاوزت 1.01 تريليون ريال بنهاية عام 2025، مشكّلًا نحو 58.6% من الإجمالي، تلاه بند «نقد أجنبي وودائع في الخارج» بقيمة تجاوزت 619.1 مليار ريال، بنسبة بلغت 35.9% من الإجمالي.
وجاء في المرتبة الثالثة بند «حقوق السحب الخاصة» بقيمة تجاوزت 80.5 مليار ريال، بنسبة تُقدّر بنحو 4.7% من الإجمالي، ثم بند «وضع الاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي» بقيمة بلغت نحو 12.9 مليار ريال، بنسبة تُقدّر بـ0.7%، وأخيرًا بند «الذهب النقدي» بقيمة بلغت 1.6 مليار ريال، بنسبة تُقدّر بنحو 0.1% من إجمالي الأصول الاحتياطية بنهاية العام 2025.
The Saudi Central Bank's (SAMA) reserve assets recorded an annual growth rate of 5.3% by the end of last year 2025, with an increase estimated at around 86.3 billion riyals, bringing the total to approximately 1.73 trillion riyals, compared to about 1.64 trillion riyals during the same period in 2024.
Data from the Saudi Central Bank's monthly statistical bulletin for December indicated that reserve asset levels reached their highest point by the end of November at around 1.74 trillion riyals.
The data showed that reserve assets recorded a quarterly growth of approximately 2.2% by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, with an increase of about 36.4 billion riyals compared to the end of the third quarter of the same year, which stood at around 1.69 trillion riyals.
Components of Assets
The data indicated that the five main components of reserve assets were led by the item "investments in foreign securities," valued at over 1.01 trillion riyals by the end of 2025, accounting for about 58.6% of the total. This was followed by the item "foreign currency and deposits abroad," valued at over 619.1 billion riyals, which constituted 35.9% of the total.
In third place was the item "Special Drawing Rights," valued at over 80.5 billion riyals, accounting for approximately 4.7% of the total, followed by the item "reserve position with the International Monetary Fund," valued at around 12.9 billion riyals, which represented about 0.7%. Finally, the item "monetary gold" was valued at 1.6 billion riyals, accounting for approximately 0.1% of the total reserve assets by the end of 2025.