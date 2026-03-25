أعلن رئيس هيئة قناة السويس الفريق أسامة ربيع، أن حركة الملاحة بالقناة تسير بشكل منتظم وطبيعي من الاتجاهين، ولم تتأثر على الإطلاق بسوء الأحوال الجوية التي تشهدها البلاد اليوم (الأربعاء)، حيث شهدت قناة السويس عبور 39 سفينة من الاتجاهين بإجمالي حمولات صافية قدرها 1.6 مليون طن.

قناة السويس: الملاحة تسير بشكل طبيعي ولم تتأثر بسوء الأحوال الجوية

وأوضح الفريق ربيع أن هذا الانتظام يؤكد قدرة الهيئة على إدارة المجرى الملاحي بكفاءة عالية حتى في أصعب الظروف المناخية، وذلك بفضل ما تمتلكه من أنظمة تكنولوجية متطورة لمراقبة الملاحة، بالإضافة إلى كفاءات وخبرات متميزة في مختلف مجالات العمل البحري.

وخلال متابعته اللحظية لانتظام حركة الملاحة من مركز مراقبة الحركة الرئيسي، وجه رئيس الهيئة باتخاذ كافة التدابير الاحترازية والإجراءات الخاصة بالتعامل مع الطقس السيئ، مع التزام كافة الوحدات البحرية التابعة للهيئة بإجراءات التأمين الملاحي للقناة، لاسيما خلال عمليات صعود ونزول المرشدين، وكذلك الإجراءات الدورية المرتبطة بالعمل البحري.

قناة السويس: الملاحة تسير بشكل طبيعي ولم تتأثر بسوء الأحوال الجوية

وأكد الفريق أسامة ربيع على انعقاد لجنة إدارة الأزمات والكوارث على مدار الساعة لمتابعة انتظام حركة الملاحة بالقناة، وجاهزية أطقم الإنقاذ البحري، مع رفع درجة استعداد قاطرات الإنقاذ للتدخل السريع في حالات الطوارئ. كما تم رفع درجة الجاهزية بالمستشفيات والمراكز الطبية التابعة للهيئة، ومرفقي الإسعاف والإطفاء.

وشدد على ضرورة التواصل والتنسيق المستمر مع غرف عمليات مدن القناة (بورسعيد – الإسماعيلية – السويس) لتقديم الدعم اللازم في حالات الطوارئ.

قناة السويس: الملاحة تسير بشكل طبيعي ولم تتأثر بسوء الأحوال الجوية

وفي السياق ذاته، أشار رئيس الهيئة إلى استمرار تقديم خدمات عبور المواطنين بين ضفتي القناة من خلال المعديات والكباري والأنفاق التابعة للهيئة، وذلك وفقاً لتعليمات السلامة البحرية وبعد التنسيق الكامل مع مكاتب حركة الملاحة بمدن القناة الثلاث.

وتشهد مصر حالة جوية استثنائية تتسم بحدة التقلبات وسرعة تطور الظواهر الجوية، في ظل تأثر البلاد بمنخفض جوي عميق ذي أصول قطبية، تسبب في موجة واسعة من الأمطار والرياح النشطة على أغلب الأنحاء، وسط تحذيرات رسمية من تداعيات هذه الحالة التي بلغت ذروتها اليوم (الأربعاء)، وتستمر حتى الساعات الأولى من صباح غد (الخميس).