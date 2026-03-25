قناة السويس: الملاحة تسير بشكل طبيعي ولم تتأثر بسوء الأحوال الجوية

The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, announced that navigation in the canal is proceeding in a regular and natural manner from both directions and has not been affected at all by the bad weather conditions currently being experienced in the country today (Wednesday). The Suez Canal witnessed the passage of 39 ships from both directions with a total net tonnage of 1.6 million tons.

Lieutenant General Rabie explained that this regularity confirms the authority's ability to manage the navigation channel efficiently even in the most difficult weather conditions, thanks to its advanced technological systems for monitoring navigation, in addition to its distinguished competencies and expertise in various fields of maritime work.

While monitoring the regularity of navigation from the main traffic control center, the Chairman directed the implementation of all precautionary measures and procedures for dealing with bad weather, with all maritime units belonging to the authority adhering to the navigation safety procedures for the canal, especially during the boarding and disembarking of pilots, as well as the periodic procedures related to maritime work.

Lieutenant General Osama Rabie emphasized the continuous convening of the Crisis and Disaster Management Committee around the clock to monitor the regularity of navigation in the canal, and the readiness of the maritime rescue teams, with an increased state of readiness for rescue tugs to intervene quickly in emergencies. The readiness level has also been raised in the hospitals and medical centers affiliated with the authority, as well as the ambulance and firefighting services.

He stressed the necessity of continuous communication and coordination with the operations rooms of the canal cities (Port Said – Ismailia – Suez) to provide the necessary support in emergencies.

In this context, the Chairman of the authority pointed out the continued provision of crossing services for citizens between the banks of the canal through the ferries, bridges, and tunnels affiliated with the authority, in accordance with maritime safety instructions and after full coordination with the navigation offices in the three canal cities.

Egypt is currently experiencing exceptional weather conditions characterized by severe fluctuations and rapid development of weather phenomena, as the country is affected by a deep low-pressure system of polar origins, which has caused a widespread wave of rain and active winds across most areas, amid official warnings about the repercussions of this situation, which peaked today (Wednesday) and will continue until the early hours of tomorrow (Thursday).