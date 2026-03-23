تراجعت أسعار النفط بنحو 13%، بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مناقشات مع إيران وتأجيل أي ضربات عسكرية ضد محطات الطاقة الإيرانية لمدة 5 أيام.


وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام بنحو 13% قبل أن تعود وتقلص هذه الخسائر إلى 10.02% إلى 101.0 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن استقرت يوم الجمعة عند أعلى مستوى لها منذ يوليو 2022.


وانخفض خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بنسبة 10.02% إلى 88.39 دولار للبرميل، بعد مكاسب الجلسة السابقة بنسبة 2.27%.


ويعد الفارق الذي يزيد على 13 دولاراً للبرميل بين خام برنت وخام غرب تكساس الوسيط هو الأوسع منذ سنوات.


تخفيف التوترات


وأوضح ترمب أن تعليق الضربات سيكون مرهوناً بنجاح المباحثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مشيراً إلى أن المحادثات التي جرت خلال اليومين الماضيين كانت «جيدة ومثمرة للغاية».


ويعكس هذا التطور تخفيف التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة مؤقتاً، ما أدى إلى انخفاض أسعار النفط بعد موجة صعود كانت مدفوعة بمخاوف من تصعيد عسكري محتمل.


وتأتي هذه التراجعات في الوقت الذي يراقب فيه المستثمرون التطورات في مضيق هرمز وقطاع الطاقة الإيراني عن كثب، وسط تقلبات شديدة في الأسواق العالمية للطاقة.