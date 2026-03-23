Oil prices fell by about 13% after U.S. President Donald Trump announced discussions with Iran and postponed any military strikes against Iranian energy facilities for 5 days.



Futures contracts for crude oil dropped by about 13% before reducing these losses to 10.02% at $101.0 per barrel, after stabilizing on Friday at their highest level since July 2022.



West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 10.02% to $88.39 per barrel, following a previous session gain of 2.27%.



The gap of over $13 per barrel between Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate is the widest in years.



De-escalation of tensions



Trump clarified that the suspension of strikes would depend on the success of negotiations between the United States and Iran, noting that the talks held over the past two days were "very good and productive."



This development reflects a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions in the region, leading to a drop in oil prices after a surge driven by fears of potential military escalation.



These declines come as investors closely monitor developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian energy sector amid severe fluctuations in global energy markets.