تراجعت أسعار النفط بنحو 13%، بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مناقشات مع إيران وتأجيل أي ضربات عسكرية ضد محطات الطاقة الإيرانية لمدة 5 أيام.
وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام بنحو 13% قبل أن تعود وتقلص هذه الخسائر إلى 10.02% إلى 101.0 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن استقرت يوم الجمعة عند أعلى مستوى لها منذ يوليو 2022.
وانخفض خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بنسبة 10.02% إلى 88.39 دولار للبرميل، بعد مكاسب الجلسة السابقة بنسبة 2.27%.
ويعد الفارق الذي يزيد على 13 دولاراً للبرميل بين خام برنت وخام غرب تكساس الوسيط هو الأوسع منذ سنوات.
تخفيف التوترات
وأوضح ترمب أن تعليق الضربات سيكون مرهوناً بنجاح المباحثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مشيراً إلى أن المحادثات التي جرت خلال اليومين الماضيين كانت «جيدة ومثمرة للغاية».
ويعكس هذا التطور تخفيف التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة مؤقتاً، ما أدى إلى انخفاض أسعار النفط بعد موجة صعود كانت مدفوعة بمخاوف من تصعيد عسكري محتمل.
وتأتي هذه التراجعات في الوقت الذي يراقب فيه المستثمرون التطورات في مضيق هرمز وقطاع الطاقة الإيراني عن كثب، وسط تقلبات شديدة في الأسواق العالمية للطاقة.
Oil prices fell by about 13% after U.S. President Donald Trump announced discussions with Iran and postponed any military strikes against Iranian energy facilities for 5 days.
Futures contracts for crude oil dropped by about 13% before reducing these losses to 10.02% at $101.0 per barrel, after stabilizing on Friday at their highest level since July 2022.
West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 10.02% to $88.39 per barrel, following a previous session gain of 2.27%.
The gap of over $13 per barrel between Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate is the widest in years.
De-escalation of tensions
Trump clarified that the suspension of strikes would depend on the success of negotiations between the United States and Iran, noting that the talks held over the past two days were "very good and productive."
This development reflects a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions in the region, leading to a drop in oil prices after a surge driven by fears of potential military escalation.
These declines come as investors closely monitor developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian energy sector amid severe fluctuations in global energy markets.