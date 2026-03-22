U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Biesen has confirmed that the United States has sufficient oil supplies, noting that markets are not facing an actual shortage despite current geopolitical tensions, in a message aimed at reassuring investors and alleviating concerns about rising prices.



Increase in Supply



Biesen revealed that Washington may move in the coming days to temporarily lift sanctions on about 140 million barrels of Iranian oil stranded on tankers at sea, in a step aimed at increasing global supply and curbing rising prices, especially after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.



He explained that pumping these quantities into the markets could help calm prices for a period ranging from 10 to 14 days, at a time when oil prices have exceeded $100 a barrel over the past two weeks due to tensions and attacks on oil tankers.



Similar Approach



He pointed out that the Treasury Department had previously followed a similar approach by allowing the sale of sanctioned Russian oil that was stranded on tankers, which added about 130 million barrels to global supplies.



Biesen confirmed that the United States is also considering additional measures to boost supplies, including a unilateral draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, alongside a previous step by the G7 to inject 400 million barrels into the markets.



He emphasized that Washington will not intervene in the futures markets but will focus on increasing actual supplies to compensate for a shortfall ranging from 10 to 14 million barrels per day due to shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.