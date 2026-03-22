أكد وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة تمتلك إمدادات كافية من النفط، مشيراً إلى أن الأسواق لا تواجه نقصاً فعلياً في المعروض رغم التوترات الجيوسياسية الحالية، في رسالة تهدف إلى طمأنة المستثمرين والحد من مخاوف ارتفاع الأسعار.


زيادة المعروض


وكشف بيسنت أن واشنطن قد تتجه خلال الأيام القادمة إلى رفع العقوبات مؤقتاً عن نحو 140 مليون برميل من النفط الإيراني العالق في ناقلات في عرض البحر، في خطوة تهدف إلى زيادة المعروض العالمي والحد من ارتفاع الأسعار، خصوصاً بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز من قبل إيران.


وأوضح أن ضخ هذه الكميات في الأسواق يمكن أن يساعد في تهدئة الأسعار لفترة تراوح بين 10 و14 يوماً، في وقت تجاوزت فيه أسعار النفط مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين نتيجة التوترات والهجمات على ناقلات النفط.


نهج مشابه


وأشار إلى أن وزارة الخزانة اتبعت نهجاً مشابهاً سابقاً عبر السماح ببيع نفط روسي خاضع للعقوبات كان عالقاً في الناقلات، مما أضاف نحو 130 مليون برميل إلى الإمدادات العالمية.


وأكد بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة تدرس أيضاً إجراءات إضافية لتعزيز الإمدادات، من بينها السحب الأحادي من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي، إلى جانب خطوة سابقة من مجموعة السبع لضخ 400 مليون برميل في الأسواق.


وشدد على أن واشنطن لن تتدخل في أسواق العقود الآجلة، بل ستركز على زيادة الإمدادات الفعلية لتعويض نقص يراوح بين 10 و14 مليون برميل يومياً نتيجة اضطرابات الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.