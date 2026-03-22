أكد وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة تمتلك إمدادات كافية من النفط، مشيراً إلى أن الأسواق لا تواجه نقصاً فعلياً في المعروض رغم التوترات الجيوسياسية الحالية، في رسالة تهدف إلى طمأنة المستثمرين والحد من مخاوف ارتفاع الأسعار.
زيادة المعروض
وكشف بيسنت أن واشنطن قد تتجه خلال الأيام القادمة إلى رفع العقوبات مؤقتاً عن نحو 140 مليون برميل من النفط الإيراني العالق في ناقلات في عرض البحر، في خطوة تهدف إلى زيادة المعروض العالمي والحد من ارتفاع الأسعار، خصوصاً بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز من قبل إيران.
وأوضح أن ضخ هذه الكميات في الأسواق يمكن أن يساعد في تهدئة الأسعار لفترة تراوح بين 10 و14 يوماً، في وقت تجاوزت فيه أسعار النفط مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين نتيجة التوترات والهجمات على ناقلات النفط.
نهج مشابه
وأشار إلى أن وزارة الخزانة اتبعت نهجاً مشابهاً سابقاً عبر السماح ببيع نفط روسي خاضع للعقوبات كان عالقاً في الناقلات، مما أضاف نحو 130 مليون برميل إلى الإمدادات العالمية.
وأكد بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة تدرس أيضاً إجراءات إضافية لتعزيز الإمدادات، من بينها السحب الأحادي من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي، إلى جانب خطوة سابقة من مجموعة السبع لضخ 400 مليون برميل في الأسواق.
وشدد على أن واشنطن لن تتدخل في أسواق العقود الآجلة، بل ستركز على زيادة الإمدادات الفعلية لتعويض نقص يراوح بين 10 و14 مليون برميل يومياً نتيجة اضطرابات الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Biesen has confirmed that the United States has sufficient oil supplies, noting that markets are not facing an actual shortage despite current geopolitical tensions, in a message aimed at reassuring investors and alleviating concerns about rising prices.
Increase in Supply
Biesen revealed that Washington may move in the coming days to temporarily lift sanctions on about 140 million barrels of Iranian oil stranded on tankers at sea, in a step aimed at increasing global supply and curbing rising prices, especially after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.
He explained that pumping these quantities into the markets could help calm prices for a period ranging from 10 to 14 days, at a time when oil prices have exceeded $100 a barrel over the past two weeks due to tensions and attacks on oil tankers.
Similar Approach
He pointed out that the Treasury Department had previously followed a similar approach by allowing the sale of sanctioned Russian oil that was stranded on tankers, which added about 130 million barrels to global supplies.
Biesen confirmed that the United States is also considering additional measures to boost supplies, including a unilateral draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, alongside a previous step by the G7 to inject 400 million barrels into the markets.
He emphasized that Washington will not intervene in the futures markets but will focus on increasing actual supplies to compensate for a shortfall ranging from 10 to 14 million barrels per day due to shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.