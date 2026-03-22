ارتفع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء في السعودية خلال شهر فبراير 2026 بنسبة 1.4% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2025، وذلك بحسب البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.


ووفقاً للبيانات، زاد الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء إلى 102.5 نقطة خلال شهر فبراير الماضي وفقًا لسنة الأساس 2023، مقارنةً بـ 101.1 نقطة خلال شهر فبراير 2025.


وعزت الهيئة ارتفاع الرقم القياسي بشكل رئيسي إلى ارتفاع تكاليف البناء للقطاع السكني بنسبة 1.4% وارتفاع تكاليف البناء للقطاع غير السكني بنسبة 1.5%.


وجاء ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء خلال شهر فبراير 2026 على أساس سنوي، مدفوعًا بشكل رئيسي بزيادة تكاليف العمالة التي سجلت ارتفاعًا بنسبة 2.8%، إضافة إلى ارتفاع تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات بنسبة 1.9%، والطاقة بنسبة 3.0%.


المواد الأساسية


وسجلت المواد الأساسية – التي تمثل الوزن الأكبر في المؤشر عند 48.5% – ارتفاعًا محدودًا بنسبة 0.2% فقط.


وأظهرت بيانات تكاليف البناء حسب القطاعات ارتفاعًا سنويًا في كل من القطاع السكني وغير السكني خلال فبراير 2026، حيث سجل القطاع السكني – الذي يشكل الحصة الأكبر بوزن 77.5% – نموًا بنسبة 1.4%، مدفوعًا بشكل رئيسي بارتفاع تكاليف العمالة بنسبة 2.7%، إلى جانب زيادة تكاليف المعدات والطاقة.


وارتفع مؤشر تكاليف البناء في القطاع غير السكني بنسبة 1.5%، مع تسجيل تكاليف العمالة أعلى وتيرة نمو عند 3.0%، إضافة إلى ارتفاع تكاليف المعدات والطاقة.


مؤشر مهم


وبقيت المواد الأساسية عند مستويات شبه مستقرة في كلا القطاعين، ما حدّ من الارتفاع الإجمالي في التكاليف.


وعرّفت الهيئة مؤشر الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء على أنه رقم نسبي يقيس التغير في تكاليف البناء خلال فترتين زمنيتين لسلة من مواد البناء والخدمات الإنشائية، ويُعد مؤشراً مهماً يُعتمد عليه من قبل المخططين والباحثين في مجالات التنمية والإنتاج بشكل عام.