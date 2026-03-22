The construction cost index in Saudi Arabia increased by 1.4% in February 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.



According to the data, the construction cost index rose to 102.5 points in February, based on the base year 2023, compared to 101.1 points in February 2025.



The Authority attributed the increase in the index mainly to the rise in construction costs for the residential sector by 1.4% and the increase in construction costs for the non-residential sector by 1.5%.



The rise in the construction cost index in February 2026 on a year-on-year basis was primarily driven by an increase in labor costs, which recorded a rise of 2.8%, in addition to an increase in equipment and machinery rental costs by 1.9%, and energy costs by 3.0%.



Basic Materials



Basic materials – which represent the largest weight in the index at 48.5% – recorded a limited increase of only 0.2%.



Data on construction costs by sectors showed an annual increase in both the residential and non-residential sectors during February 2026, with the residential sector – which holds the largest share at a weight of 77.5% – growing by 1.4%, primarily driven by a rise in labor costs by 2.7%, along with increases in equipment and energy costs.



The construction cost index in the non-residential sector rose by 1.5%, with labor costs recording the highest growth rate at 3.0%, in addition to increases in equipment and energy costs.



Important Index



Basic materials remained at nearly stable levels in both sectors, which limited the overall increase in costs.



The Authority defined the construction cost index as a relative number that measures the change in construction costs over two time periods for a basket of construction materials and services, and it is considered an important indicator relied upon by planners and researchers in the fields of development and production in general.