ذكرت صحيفة فايننشال تايمز اليوم، أن المفوضية حثت دول الاتحاد الأوروبي على خفض أهداف تخزين الغاز الطبيعي والبدء في إعادة ملء المخزونات تدريجيا للحد من الطلب، بعد أن أدت الحرب في إيران إلى تعطيل الإمدادات الرئيسية وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.
توفير اليقين
وأشارت الصحيفة نقلاً عن رسالة إلى أن مفوض الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي دان يورجنسن أصدر تعليمات للدول الأعضاء بخفض هدف تعبئة منشآت تخزين الغاز إلى 80% من السعة، أي أقل بعشر نقاط مئوية من الأهداف الرسمية للاتحاد الأوروبي، «في أقرب وقت ممكن من موسم التعبئة لتوفير اليقين والطمأنينة للمشاركين في السوق».
The Financial Times reported today that the Commission urged EU countries to reduce natural gas storage targets and begin gradually refilling stocks to curb demand, after the war in Iran disrupted key supplies and raised energy prices.
Providing Certainty
The newspaper indicated, citing a message, that EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen instructed member states to lower the gas storage filling target to 80% of capacity, which is ten percentage points lower than the EU's official targets, "as soon as possible ahead of the filling season to provide certainty and reassurance to market participants."