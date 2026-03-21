The Financial Times reported today that the Commission urged EU countries to reduce natural gas storage targets and begin gradually refilling stocks to curb demand, after the war in Iran disrupted key supplies and raised energy prices.



Providing Certainty



The newspaper indicated, citing a message, that EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen instructed member states to lower the gas storage filling target to 80% of capacity, which is ten percentage points lower than the EU's official targets, "as soon as possible ahead of the filling season to provide certainty and reassurance to market participants."