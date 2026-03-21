ذكرت صحيفة فايننشال تايمز اليوم، أن المفوضية حثت دول الاتحاد الأوروبي على خفض أهداف تخزين الغاز الطبيعي والبدء في إعادة ملء المخزونات تدريجيا للحد من الطلب، بعد أن أدت الحرب في إيران إلى تعطيل الإمدادات الرئيسية وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.


توفير اليقين


وأشارت الصحيفة نقلاً عن رسالة إلى أن مفوض الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي دان يورجنسن أصدر تعليمات للدول الأعضاء بخفض هدف تعبئة منشآت تخزين الغاز إلى 80% من السعة، أي أقل بعشر نقاط مئوية من الأهداف الرسمية للاتحاد الأوروبي، «في أقرب وقت ممكن من موسم التعبئة لتوفير اليقين والطمأنينة للمشاركين في السوق».