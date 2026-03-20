حدد البنك المركزي الروسي اليوم (الجمعة)، أسعار صرف العملات الرئيسية مقابل الروبل، ورفع سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي بواقع 1.71 روبل، مقارنة بسعر اليوم السابق، ليصل إلى 84.8379 روبلًا.

ورفع البنك سعر صرف اليورو الرسمي بمقدار 2.25 روبل، ليبلغ 96.9155 روبلًا، بينما رفع سعر صرف اليوان الصيني بمقدار 26.69 كوبيك، ليصل إلى 12.3824 روبلًا.