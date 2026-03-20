The Central Bank of Russia today (Friday) set the exchange rates for major currencies against the ruble, raising the exchange rate of the US dollar by 1.71 rubles compared to the previous day's rate, reaching 84.8379 rubles.

The bank raised the official exchange rate of the euro by 2.25 rubles, reaching 96.9155 rubles, while it increased the exchange rate of the Chinese yuan by 26.69 kopecks, reaching 12.3824 rubles.