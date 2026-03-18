أظهرت نشرة إحصاءات الأعمال قصيرة المدى، الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن الرقم القياسي للإيرادات التشغيلية للأعمال قصيرة المدى في المملكة ارتفع خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 بنسبة 2.7%، مقارنة بنظيره من عام 2024.


وبحسب النشرة، زاد الرقم القياسي للإيرادات التشغيلية إلى 108.6 نقطة خلال شهر ديسمبر وفقاً لسنة الأساس 2023، مقارنةً بـ105.7 نقطة خلال شهر ديسمبر 2024.


وسجل نشاط الفنون والترفيه والتسلية أعلى معدل نمو سنوي بنسبة 17.6%، تلته الأنشطة المالية وأنشطة التأمين بنسبة 14.8%، ونمت أنشطة المعلومات والاتصالات بنسبة 11.6%.


أنشطة اقتصادية


وأوضحت النشرة أن هذا الارتفاع يُعزى بشكل رئيس إلى نمو عدد من الأنشطة الاقتصادية، من أبرزها نشاط الصناعة التحويلية الذي ارتفع بنسبة 0.3%، ونشاط تجارة الجملة والتجزئة وإصلاح المركبات الذي سجّل ارتفاعاً بنسبة 9.9%، إضافةً إلى ارتفاع نشاط التشييد بنسبة 8.1%.


في المقابل، سجل نشاط التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، الذي يمثل 21.8% من وزن المؤشر، تراجعاً سنوياً 9.9%، ما حدّ من وتيرة النمو الكلي.


تعويضات المشتغلين


وسجل مؤشر الرقم القياسي لتعويضات المشتغلين في إحصاءات الأعمال قصيرة المدى ارتفاعاً بنسبة 13.5% على أساس سنوي، مدعوماً بارتفاع نشاط الصناعة التحويلية بنسبة 18.8%، ونشاط التشييد بنسبة 6%، وارتفاع نشاط تجارة الجملة والتجزئة وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 10.3%.


وذكرت هيئة الإحصاء أن هذه النشرة تهدف إلى قياس أداء قطاعات الاقتصاد المختلفة على المدى القصير، وذلك من خلال مؤشرات شهرية ترصد التطورات ومعدلات النمو لكل نشاط، ويستهدف المنتج جميع الأنشطة الاقتصادية في المنشآت العاملة في قطاع الأعمال في المملكة.