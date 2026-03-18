The short-term business statistics bulletin, issued by the General Authority for Statistics, showed that the index of operating revenues for short-term businesses in the Kingdom increased by 2.7% in December 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.



According to the bulletin, the index of operating revenues rose to 108.6 points in December based on the year 2023, compared to 105.7 points in December 2024.



The arts, entertainment, and recreation sector recorded the highest annual growth rate of 17.6%, followed by financial and insurance activities at 14.8%, and information and communication activities grew by 11.6%.



Economic Activities



The bulletin clarified that this increase is primarily attributed to the growth of several economic activities, notably the manufacturing sector, which rose by 0.3%, and wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair activities, which recorded an increase of 9.9%, in addition to a rise in construction activities by 8.1%.



In contrast, the mining and quarrying sector, which represents 21.8% of the index's weight, recorded an annual decline of 9.9%, which limited the overall growth rate.



Compensation of Employees



The index of compensation of employees in short-term business statistics recorded an annual increase of 13.5%, supported by a rise in manufacturing activity by 18.8%, construction activity by 6%, and an increase in wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair activities by 10.3%.



The Statistics Authority stated that this bulletin aims to measure the performance of various sectors of the economy in the short term, through monthly indicators that monitor developments and growth rates for each activity, targeting all economic activities in establishments operating in the business sector in the Kingdom.