أظهرت نشرة إحصاءات الأعمال قصيرة المدى، الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن الرقم القياسي للإيرادات التشغيلية للأعمال قصيرة المدى في المملكة ارتفع خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 بنسبة 2.7%، مقارنة بنظيره من عام 2024.
وبحسب النشرة، زاد الرقم القياسي للإيرادات التشغيلية إلى 108.6 نقطة خلال شهر ديسمبر وفقاً لسنة الأساس 2023، مقارنةً بـ105.7 نقطة خلال شهر ديسمبر 2024.
وسجل نشاط الفنون والترفيه والتسلية أعلى معدل نمو سنوي بنسبة 17.6%، تلته الأنشطة المالية وأنشطة التأمين بنسبة 14.8%، ونمت أنشطة المعلومات والاتصالات بنسبة 11.6%.
أنشطة اقتصادية
وأوضحت النشرة أن هذا الارتفاع يُعزى بشكل رئيس إلى نمو عدد من الأنشطة الاقتصادية، من أبرزها نشاط الصناعة التحويلية الذي ارتفع بنسبة 0.3%، ونشاط تجارة الجملة والتجزئة وإصلاح المركبات الذي سجّل ارتفاعاً بنسبة 9.9%، إضافةً إلى ارتفاع نشاط التشييد بنسبة 8.1%.
في المقابل، سجل نشاط التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، الذي يمثل 21.8% من وزن المؤشر، تراجعاً سنوياً 9.9%، ما حدّ من وتيرة النمو الكلي.
تعويضات المشتغلين
وسجل مؤشر الرقم القياسي لتعويضات المشتغلين في إحصاءات الأعمال قصيرة المدى ارتفاعاً بنسبة 13.5% على أساس سنوي، مدعوماً بارتفاع نشاط الصناعة التحويلية بنسبة 18.8%، ونشاط التشييد بنسبة 6%، وارتفاع نشاط تجارة الجملة والتجزئة وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 10.3%.
وذكرت هيئة الإحصاء أن هذه النشرة تهدف إلى قياس أداء قطاعات الاقتصاد المختلفة على المدى القصير، وذلك من خلال مؤشرات شهرية ترصد التطورات ومعدلات النمو لكل نشاط، ويستهدف المنتج جميع الأنشطة الاقتصادية في المنشآت العاملة في قطاع الأعمال في المملكة.
The short-term business statistics bulletin, issued by the General Authority for Statistics, showed that the index of operating revenues for short-term businesses in the Kingdom increased by 2.7% in December 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.
According to the bulletin, the index of operating revenues rose to 108.6 points in December based on the year 2023, compared to 105.7 points in December 2024.
The arts, entertainment, and recreation sector recorded the highest annual growth rate of 17.6%, followed by financial and insurance activities at 14.8%, and information and communication activities grew by 11.6%.
Economic Activities
The bulletin clarified that this increase is primarily attributed to the growth of several economic activities, notably the manufacturing sector, which rose by 0.3%, and wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair activities, which recorded an increase of 9.9%, in addition to a rise in construction activities by 8.1%.
In contrast, the mining and quarrying sector, which represents 21.8% of the index's weight, recorded an annual decline of 9.9%, which limited the overall growth rate.
Compensation of Employees
The index of compensation of employees in short-term business statistics recorded an annual increase of 13.5%, supported by a rise in manufacturing activity by 18.8%, construction activity by 6%, and an increase in wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair activities by 10.3%.
The Statistics Authority stated that this bulletin aims to measure the performance of various sectors of the economy in the short term, through monthly indicators that monitor developments and growth rates for each activity, targeting all economic activities in establishments operating in the business sector in the Kingdom.