أعلنت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا، أن استمرار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط يهدد بارتفاع أسعار النفط لتتجاوز 100 دولار، بل وربما تصل إلى 200 دولار للبرميل بحلول نهاية عام 2026.
تقلص الإمدادات
وقالت زاخاروفا في مؤتمر صحفي: «بحسب الخبراء، مع تقلص الإمدادات لمدة 30 يوماً، قد يستقر سعر النفط عند 76 دولاراً للبرميل بحلول نهاية العام الحالي، ومع تقلص الإمدادات لمدة شهرين، قد يصل إلى 93 دولاراً للبرميل. وإذا استمر الصراع، فلا يستبعد حدوث ارتفاع إضافي قد يتجاوز 150 دولاراً، أو حتى 200 دولار للبرميل».
وأكدت زاخاروفا أن الصراع الدائر حول إيران يهدد بشكل مباشر أمن الطاقة العالمي، وقد ألحق بالفعل ضرراً بالاقتصاد العالمي.
The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East threatens to push oil prices above $100, and possibly even reach $200 per barrel by the end of 2026.
Supply Constraints
Zakharova stated at a press conference: "According to experts, with supply constraints lasting for 30 days, the price of oil could stabilize at $76 per barrel by the end of this year, and with supply constraints lasting for two months, it could reach $93 per barrel. If the conflict continues, an additional increase exceeding $150, or even $200 per barrel, cannot be ruled out."
Zakharova emphasized that the ongoing conflict surrounding Iran directly threatens global energy security and has already caused damage to the global economy.