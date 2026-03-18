أعلنت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا، أن استمرار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط يهدد بارتفاع أسعار النفط لتتجاوز 100 دولار، بل وربما تصل إلى 200 دولار للبرميل بحلول نهاية عام 2026.

تقلص الإمدادات


وقالت زاخاروفا في مؤتمر صحفي: «بحسب الخبراء، مع تقلص الإمدادات لمدة 30 يوماً، قد يستقر سعر النفط عند 76 دولاراً للبرميل بحلول نهاية العام الحالي، ومع تقلص الإمدادات لمدة شهرين، قد يصل إلى 93 دولاراً للبرميل. وإذا استمر الصراع، فلا يستبعد حدوث ارتفاع إضافي قد يتجاوز 150 دولاراً، أو حتى 200 دولار للبرميل».


وأكدت زاخاروفا أن الصراع الدائر حول إيران يهدد بشكل مباشر أمن الطاقة العالمي، وقد ألحق بالفعل ضرراً بالاقتصاد العالمي.