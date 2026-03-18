The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East threatens to push oil prices above $100, and possibly even reach $200 per barrel by the end of 2026.



Supply Constraints



Zakharova stated at a press conference: "According to experts, with supply constraints lasting for 30 days, the price of oil could stabilize at $76 per barrel by the end of this year, and with supply constraints lasting for two months, it could reach $93 per barrel. If the conflict continues, an additional increase exceeding $150, or even $200 per barrel, cannot be ruled out."



Zakharova emphasized that the ongoing conflict surrounding Iran directly threatens global energy security and has already caused damage to the global economy.