طلب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأجيل القمة المخطط لها في بكين مع الزعيم الصيني شي جين بينغ، مما يلقي بظلاله على العلاقات الثنائية التي كانت مستقرة نسبياً منذ آخر لقاء بينهما في أكتوبر الماضي. ومع ذلك، يرى محللون أن هذا التأجيل لن يؤدي إلى انتكاسة كبيرة في العلاقات.

ويرى مراقبون أن القرار لا يشير إلى تدهور كبير في العلاقات، لكنه يعكس تأثير تصاعد الصراع مع إيران على أولويات السياسة الخارجية لترامب، حيث باتت الحرب تنضم إلى ملفات التجارة وتايوان ضمن قائمة القضايا الخلافية بين أكبر اقتصادين في العالم.

وجاء التأجيل في وقت حساس، إذ كان البلدان قد اختتما محادثات تجارية عالية المستوى في باريس هدفت إلى تمهيد الطريق لزيارة ترمب إلى بكين، والتي كانت مقررة في نهاية الشهر الجاري.

وأعقبت هذه المحادثات فرض واشنطن تحقيقات جديدة حول «الممارسات التجارية غير العادلة»، في إطار جهود إعادة بناء الضغط التجاري على دول العالم -بما فيها الصين- بعد أن أبطلت المحكمة العليا الأمريكية التعريفات الجمركية العالمية التي فرضها ترمب الشهر الماضي.

وقال الخبير في العلاقات الدولية بجامعة فودان، تشاو مينغهاو، إن «الوضع لا يزال تحت السيطرة، وبكين لا تزال راغبة في عقد القمة، لكن تعقيدات الصراع الأمريكي الإيراني وقرار المحكمة العليا بشأن الرسوم الجمركية جعلت الأمور أكثر صعوبة».

وأضاف أن التأجيل قد يفتح الباب أمام اتخاذ مزيد من الإجراءات التجارية، مشيراً إلى أن استمرار سياسة الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية قد يخلق حالة من عدم اليقين تؤثر على حسابات الصين في تعاملها مع واشنطن.

وفي سياق متصل، كشفت مصادر لوكالة رويترز، مطلعة على محادثات باريس، أن الصين أبدت استعداداً لزيادة مشترياتها من السلع الزراعية الأمريكية، مثل الدواجن ولحوم الأبقار ومحاصيل غير الصويا، كما ناقش الطرفان قضايا تتعلق بإمدادات المعادن النادرة وأساليب جديدة لتنظيم التجارة والاستثمار بين البلدين.

من جانبها، وصفت صحيفة China Daily الرسمية المحادثات بأنها «بناءة»، لكنها حذرت من تفسير انفتاح بكين على أنه تنازل، داعية الولايات المتحدة إلى تجنب أي خطوات قد تقوض استقرار العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين.

ويرى خبراء أن التذبذب في التخطيط للقمة لا يخدم المصالح الصينية، التي تفضل نهجاً أكثر استقراراً ووضوحاً في التعامل مع واشنطن.

في المقابل، صدرت إشارات متباينة من المسؤولين الأمريكيين حول أسباب التأجيل، حيث ربط ترمب القرار بإمكانية عدم تعاون الصين في تأمين مضيق هرمز، بينما أرجع وزير الخزانة الأمريكي الأمر إلى انشغال الإدارة بتنسيق الجهود المرتبطة بالحرب، وليس إلى خلافات تجارية.

ورغم ذلك، يؤكد محللون أن الطرفين لا يزالان حريصين على الحفاظ على توازن العلاقات والسعي لتنظيم زيارة ناجحة في المستقبل.

وتبقى الأولوية بالنسبة للصين، وفق خبراء، هي الحفاظ على استقرار العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة، بما يسمح لها بالتركيز على تعزيز قدراتها الداخلية استعداداً لمنافسة استراتيجية طويلة الأمد.

كما تدرك بكين أهمية الحفاظ على رضا ترمب لإدارة العلاقات الثنائية، رغم حذرها من منحه استقبالاً مبالغاً فيه في ظل استمرار العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران، التي تعد شريكاً إستراتيجياً للصين.

وفي هذا السياق، أشار محللون إلى أن انشغال ترمب بالحرب، التي لم تُحسم سريعاً كما كان متوقعاً، يجعل من الصعب التخطيط لزيارة ناجحة إلى بكين في الوقت الراهن.

من جهتها، أكدت وزارة الخارجية الصينية أهمية الدبلوماسية بين قادة الدول في توجيه العلاقات الثنائية، مشيرة إلى استمرار التواصل بين الجانبين بشأن تحديد موعد جديد للزيارة.