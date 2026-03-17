طلب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأجيل القمة المخطط لها في بكين مع الزعيم الصيني شي جين بينغ، مما يلقي بظلاله على العلاقات الثنائية التي كانت مستقرة نسبياً منذ آخر لقاء بينهما في أكتوبر الماضي. ومع ذلك، يرى محللون أن هذا التأجيل لن يؤدي إلى انتكاسة كبيرة في العلاقات.
ويرى مراقبون أن القرار لا يشير إلى تدهور كبير في العلاقات، لكنه يعكس تأثير تصاعد الصراع مع إيران على أولويات السياسة الخارجية لترامب، حيث باتت الحرب تنضم إلى ملفات التجارة وتايوان ضمن قائمة القضايا الخلافية بين أكبر اقتصادين في العالم.
وجاء التأجيل في وقت حساس، إذ كان البلدان قد اختتما محادثات تجارية عالية المستوى في باريس هدفت إلى تمهيد الطريق لزيارة ترمب إلى بكين، والتي كانت مقررة في نهاية الشهر الجاري.
وأعقبت هذه المحادثات فرض واشنطن تحقيقات جديدة حول «الممارسات التجارية غير العادلة»، في إطار جهود إعادة بناء الضغط التجاري على دول العالم -بما فيها الصين- بعد أن أبطلت المحكمة العليا الأمريكية التعريفات الجمركية العالمية التي فرضها ترمب الشهر الماضي.
وقال الخبير في العلاقات الدولية بجامعة فودان، تشاو مينغهاو، إن «الوضع لا يزال تحت السيطرة، وبكين لا تزال راغبة في عقد القمة، لكن تعقيدات الصراع الأمريكي الإيراني وقرار المحكمة العليا بشأن الرسوم الجمركية جعلت الأمور أكثر صعوبة».
وأضاف أن التأجيل قد يفتح الباب أمام اتخاذ مزيد من الإجراءات التجارية، مشيراً إلى أن استمرار سياسة الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية قد يخلق حالة من عدم اليقين تؤثر على حسابات الصين في تعاملها مع واشنطن.
وفي سياق متصل، كشفت مصادر لوكالة رويترز، مطلعة على محادثات باريس، أن الصين أبدت استعداداً لزيادة مشترياتها من السلع الزراعية الأمريكية، مثل الدواجن ولحوم الأبقار ومحاصيل غير الصويا، كما ناقش الطرفان قضايا تتعلق بإمدادات المعادن النادرة وأساليب جديدة لتنظيم التجارة والاستثمار بين البلدين.
من جانبها، وصفت صحيفة China Daily الرسمية المحادثات بأنها «بناءة»، لكنها حذرت من تفسير انفتاح بكين على أنه تنازل، داعية الولايات المتحدة إلى تجنب أي خطوات قد تقوض استقرار العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين.
ويرى خبراء أن التذبذب في التخطيط للقمة لا يخدم المصالح الصينية، التي تفضل نهجاً أكثر استقراراً ووضوحاً في التعامل مع واشنطن.
في المقابل، صدرت إشارات متباينة من المسؤولين الأمريكيين حول أسباب التأجيل، حيث ربط ترمب القرار بإمكانية عدم تعاون الصين في تأمين مضيق هرمز، بينما أرجع وزير الخزانة الأمريكي الأمر إلى انشغال الإدارة بتنسيق الجهود المرتبطة بالحرب، وليس إلى خلافات تجارية.
ورغم ذلك، يؤكد محللون أن الطرفين لا يزالان حريصين على الحفاظ على توازن العلاقات والسعي لتنظيم زيارة ناجحة في المستقبل.
وتبقى الأولوية بالنسبة للصين، وفق خبراء، هي الحفاظ على استقرار العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة، بما يسمح لها بالتركيز على تعزيز قدراتها الداخلية استعداداً لمنافسة استراتيجية طويلة الأمد.
كما تدرك بكين أهمية الحفاظ على رضا ترمب لإدارة العلاقات الثنائية، رغم حذرها من منحه استقبالاً مبالغاً فيه في ظل استمرار العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران، التي تعد شريكاً إستراتيجياً للصين.
وفي هذا السياق، أشار محللون إلى أن انشغال ترمب بالحرب، التي لم تُحسم سريعاً كما كان متوقعاً، يجعل من الصعب التخطيط لزيارة ناجحة إلى بكين في الوقت الراهن.
من جهتها، أكدت وزارة الخارجية الصينية أهمية الدبلوماسية بين قادة الدول في توجيه العلاقات الثنائية، مشيرة إلى استمرار التواصل بين الجانبين بشأن تحديد موعد جديد للزيارة.
U.S. President Donald Trump has requested to postpone the planned summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, casting a shadow over the bilateral relations that had been relatively stable since their last meeting in October. However, analysts believe that this postponement will not lead to a significant setback in relations.
Observers see the decision as not indicating a major deterioration in relations, but rather reflecting the impact of the escalating conflict with Iran on Trump's foreign policy priorities, as the war has joined trade and Taiwan on the list of contentious issues between the world's two largest economies.
The postponement comes at a sensitive time, as the two countries had just concluded high-level trade talks in Paris aimed at paving the way for Trump's visit to Beijing, which was scheduled for the end of this month.
These talks were followed by Washington imposing new investigations into "unfair trade practices," as part of efforts to rebuild trade pressure on countries around the world—including China—after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the global tariffs imposed by Trump last month.
International relations expert at Fudan University, Zhao Minghao, stated that "the situation is still under control, and Beijing is still willing to hold the summit, but the complexities of the U.S.-Iran conflict and the Supreme Court's decision on tariffs have made things more difficult."
He added that the postponement could open the door to further trade actions, noting that the continuation of U.S. tariff policies could create a state of uncertainty affecting China's calculations in dealing with Washington.
In a related context, sources familiar with the Paris talks revealed to Reuters that China expressed readiness to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, such as poultry, beef, and non-soy crops, and that both sides discussed issues related to rare earth mineral supplies and new ways to regulate trade and investment between the two countries.
For its part, the official China Daily described the talks as "constructive," but warned against interpreting Beijing's openness as a concession, urging the United States to avoid any steps that could undermine the stability of economic relations between the two countries.
Experts believe that the fluctuation in planning for the summit does not serve China's interests, which prefers a more stable and clear approach in dealing with Washington.
In contrast, mixed signals have emerged from U.S. officials regarding the reasons for the postponement, with Trump linking the decision to China's potential lack of cooperation in securing the Strait of Hormuz, while U.S. Treasury Secretary attributed it to the administration's focus on coordinating efforts related to the war, rather than trade disputes.
Nevertheless, analysts emphasize that both sides are still keen to maintain a balance in relations and strive for a successful visit in the future.
According to experts, China's priority remains to maintain stable relations with the United States, allowing it to focus on enhancing its internal capabilities in preparation for a long-term strategic competition.
Beijing also recognizes the importance of keeping Trump satisfied in managing bilateral relations, despite its caution in giving him an exaggerated reception amid ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran, which is a strategic partner for China.
In this context, analysts pointed out that Trump's focus on the war, which has not been resolved as quickly as expected, makes it difficult to plan for a successful visit to Beijing at this time.
For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of diplomacy among state leaders in guiding bilateral relations, noting that communication between the two sides continues regarding setting a new date for the visit.