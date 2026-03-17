U.S. President Donald Trump has requested to postpone the planned summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, casting a shadow over the bilateral relations that had been relatively stable since their last meeting in October. However, analysts believe that this postponement will not lead to a significant setback in relations.

Observers see the decision as not indicating a major deterioration in relations, but rather reflecting the impact of the escalating conflict with Iran on Trump's foreign policy priorities, as the war has joined trade and Taiwan on the list of contentious issues between the world's two largest economies.

The postponement comes at a sensitive time, as the two countries had just concluded high-level trade talks in Paris aimed at paving the way for Trump's visit to Beijing, which was scheduled for the end of this month.

These talks were followed by Washington imposing new investigations into "unfair trade practices," as part of efforts to rebuild trade pressure on countries around the world—including China—after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the global tariffs imposed by Trump last month.

International relations expert at Fudan University, Zhao Minghao, stated that "the situation is still under control, and Beijing is still willing to hold the summit, but the complexities of the U.S.-Iran conflict and the Supreme Court's decision on tariffs have made things more difficult."

He added that the postponement could open the door to further trade actions, noting that the continuation of U.S. tariff policies could create a state of uncertainty affecting China's calculations in dealing with Washington.

In a related context, sources familiar with the Paris talks revealed to Reuters that China expressed readiness to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, such as poultry, beef, and non-soy crops, and that both sides discussed issues related to rare earth mineral supplies and new ways to regulate trade and investment between the two countries.

For its part, the official China Daily described the talks as "constructive," but warned against interpreting Beijing's openness as a concession, urging the United States to avoid any steps that could undermine the stability of economic relations between the two countries.

Experts believe that the fluctuation in planning for the summit does not serve China's interests, which prefers a more stable and clear approach in dealing with Washington.

In contrast, mixed signals have emerged from U.S. officials regarding the reasons for the postponement, with Trump linking the decision to China's potential lack of cooperation in securing the Strait of Hormuz, while U.S. Treasury Secretary attributed it to the administration's focus on coordinating efforts related to the war, rather than trade disputes.

Nevertheless, analysts emphasize that both sides are still keen to maintain a balance in relations and strive for a successful visit in the future.

According to experts, China's priority remains to maintain stable relations with the United States, allowing it to focus on enhancing its internal capabilities in preparation for a long-term strategic competition.

Beijing also recognizes the importance of keeping Trump satisfied in managing bilateral relations, despite its caution in giving him an exaggerated reception amid ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran, which is a strategic partner for China.

In this context, analysts pointed out that Trump's focus on the war, which has not been resolved as quickly as expected, makes it difficult to plan for a successful visit to Beijing at this time.

For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of diplomacy among state leaders in guiding bilateral relations, noting that communication between the two sides continues regarding setting a new date for the visit.