عمّقت أسعار النفط خسائرها خلال تعاملات اليوم، بعدما أكد وزراء الطاقة في مجموعة السبع استعدادهم لاتخاذ الخطوات اللازمة لدعم إمدادات الطاقة العالمية.
وانخفضت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم مايو بنسبة 10.35% أو 10.26 دولار إلى 88.42 دولار للبرميل.
سحب من الاحتياطي
وهبطت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم أبريل بنسبة 11% أو 10.39 دولار إلى 84.15 دولار للبرميل، وذلك بعدما ارتفع سعر خام «برنت» إلى قرب مستوى 120 دولاراً للبرميل في تعاملات الأمس، وسط مخاوف من تأثير الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على الإمدادات، حيث لا تزال حركة الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز محدودة للغاية.
لكن الأسعار تراجعت لاحقاً مع دراسة أكبر اقتصادات العالم إمكانية السحب من احتياطيات الطوارئ، وزادت خسائرها بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي بشأن قرب انتهاء الحرب.
وقال وزير الصناعة الياباني «ريوسي أكازاوا» في تصريحات صحفية: «إن وزراء الطاقة في مجموعة السبع مستعدون لاتخاذ الخطوات اللازمة لدعم إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، بما في ذلك إمكانية الإفراج المشترك عن مخزونات النفط الإستراتيجية».
Oil prices deepened their losses during today's trading, after energy ministers from the G7 group confirmed their readiness to take necessary steps to support global energy supplies.
Brent crude oil futures for May delivery fell by 10.35% or $10.26 to $88.42 per barrel.
Withdrawal from reserves
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for April delivery dropped by 11% or $10.39 to $84.15 per barrel, after Brent crude prices rose close to $120 per barrel in yesterday's trading, amid concerns about the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on supplies, as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains extremely limited.
However, prices later declined as the world's largest economies considered the possibility of withdrawing from emergency reserves, and losses increased following statements from the U.S. president regarding the nearing end of the war.
Japanese Industry Minister Ryoshi Akazawa stated in press remarks: "The energy ministers of the G7 are ready to take necessary steps to support global energy supplies, including the possibility of a joint release of strategic oil reserves."