Oil prices deepened their losses during today's trading, after energy ministers from the G7 group confirmed their readiness to take necessary steps to support global energy supplies.



Brent crude oil futures for May delivery fell by 10.35% or $10.26 to $88.42 per barrel.



Withdrawal from reserves



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for April delivery dropped by 11% or $10.39 to $84.15 per barrel, after Brent crude prices rose close to $120 per barrel in yesterday's trading, amid concerns about the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on supplies, as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains extremely limited.



However, prices later declined as the world's largest economies considered the possibility of withdrawing from emergency reserves, and losses increased following statements from the U.S. president regarding the nearing end of the war.



Japanese Industry Minister Ryoshi Akazawa stated in press remarks: "The energy ministers of the G7 are ready to take necessary steps to support global energy supplies, including the possibility of a joint release of strategic oil reserves."