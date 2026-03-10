عمّقت أسعار النفط خسائرها خلال تعاملات اليوم، بعدما أكد وزراء الطاقة⁠ في مجموعة السبع استعدادهم ‌لاتخاذ ‌الخطوات اللازمة ‌لدعم ‌إمدادات الطاقة العالمية.


وانخفضت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم مايو بنسبة 10.35% أو 10.26 دولار إلى 88.42 دولار للبرميل.


سحب من الاحتياطي


وهبطت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم أبريل بنسبة 11% أو 10.39 دولار إلى 84.15 دولار للبرميل، وذلك بعدما ارتفع سعر خام «برنت» إلى قرب مستوى 120 دولاراً للبرميل في تعاملات الأمس، وسط مخاوف من تأثير الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على الإمدادات، حيث لا تزال حركة الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز محدودة للغاية.


لكن الأسعار تراجعت لاحقاً مع دراسة أكبر اقتصادات العالم إمكانية السحب من احتياطيات الطوارئ، وزادت خسائرها بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي بشأن قرب انتهاء الحرب.


وقال وزير الصناعة الياباني «ريوسي أكازاوا» في تصريحات صحفية: «إن وزراء الطاقة في مجموعة السبع مستعدون لاتخاذ الخطوات اللازمة لدعم إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، بما في ذلك إمكانية الإفراج المشترك عن مخزونات النفط الإستراتيجية».