حذّرت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغيفا، اليوم، من مخاطر تضخمية ناتجة عن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، قائلة إن ارتفاع أسعار النفط بنسبة 10%، إذا استمر خلال معظم العام، ستؤدي إلى زيادة 40 نقطة أساس في التضخم العالمي.


الحفاظ على حيز مالي


وقالت غورغيفا، خلال كلمة لها في ندوة استضافتها وزارة المالية اليابانية: «نحن نرى قدرة الاقتصاد العالمي على الصمود تُختبر مرة أخرى بسبب الصراع الجديد في الشرق الأوسط».


وأضافت: «نصيحتي لصناع السياسات في هذا الواقع العالمي الجديد هي: فكّروا في ما يبدو غير قابل للتصور واستعدوا له».


ونصحت غورغييفا الدول بالحفاظ على حيز مالي يمكن استخدامه في أوقات الصدمات.


وأشارت إلى أن استقلالية البنوك المركزية والأدوار المالية وأطر السياسات تساعد الاقتصادات على النمو بشكل أسرع.


قفزة بأسعار الخام


يذكر أن أسعار النفط تجاوزت 115 دولارًا للبرميل لأول مرة منذ عام 2022 اليوم، مع تصاعد الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، مما يهدد إنتاج النفط وعمليات الشحن في الشرق الأوسط.


وقفز سعر خام برنت، وهو المعيار العالمي، إلى أكثر من 115 دولارًا للبرميل بعد استئناف التداول في بورصة شيكاغو التجارية، بارتفاع بأكثر من 23% مقارنة بإغلاق الجمعة عند 92.69 دولار.


كما تم تداول خام غرب تكساس الأمريكي بنحو 115 دولارًا للبرميل، بزيادة بنحو 25% عن سعر إغلاق الجمعة البالغ 90.90 دولار.