حذّرت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغيفا، اليوم، من مخاطر تضخمية ناتجة عن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، قائلة إن ارتفاع أسعار النفط بنسبة 10%، إذا استمر خلال معظم العام، ستؤدي إلى زيادة 40 نقطة أساس في التضخم العالمي.
الحفاظ على حيز مالي
وقالت غورغيفا، خلال كلمة لها في ندوة استضافتها وزارة المالية اليابانية: «نحن نرى قدرة الاقتصاد العالمي على الصمود تُختبر مرة أخرى بسبب الصراع الجديد في الشرق الأوسط».
وأضافت: «نصيحتي لصناع السياسات في هذا الواقع العالمي الجديد هي: فكّروا في ما يبدو غير قابل للتصور واستعدوا له».
ونصحت غورغييفا الدول بالحفاظ على حيز مالي يمكن استخدامه في أوقات الصدمات.
وأشارت إلى أن استقلالية البنوك المركزية والأدوار المالية وأطر السياسات تساعد الاقتصادات على النمو بشكل أسرع.
قفزة بأسعار الخام
يذكر أن أسعار النفط تجاوزت 115 دولارًا للبرميل لأول مرة منذ عام 2022 اليوم، مع تصاعد الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، مما يهدد إنتاج النفط وعمليات الشحن في الشرق الأوسط.
وقفز سعر خام برنت، وهو المعيار العالمي، إلى أكثر من 115 دولارًا للبرميل بعد استئناف التداول في بورصة شيكاغو التجارية، بارتفاع بأكثر من 23% مقارنة بإغلاق الجمعة عند 92.69 دولار.
كما تم تداول خام غرب تكساس الأمريكي بنحو 115 دولارًا للبرميل، بزيادة بنحو 25% عن سعر إغلاق الجمعة البالغ 90.90 دولار.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned today of inflationary risks arising from the conflict in the Middle East, stating that a 10% increase in oil prices, if sustained throughout most of the year, would lead to a 40 basis point increase in global inflation.
Maintaining Fiscal Space
Georgieva said during a speech at a seminar hosted by the Japanese Ministry of Finance: “We see the resilience of the global economy being tested again due to the new conflict in the Middle East.”
She added: “My advice to policymakers in this new global reality is: think about what seems unimaginable and prepare for it.”
Georgieva advised countries to maintain fiscal space that can be used in times of shocks.
She noted that the independence of central banks, financial roles, and policy frameworks help economies grow faster.
Surge in Crude Prices
It is worth mentioning that oil prices surpassed $115 per barrel for the first time since 2022 today, amid the escalation of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, threatening oil production and shipping operations in the Middle East.
The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, jumped to over $115 per barrel after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, rising more than 23% compared to Friday's close at $92.69.
West Texas Intermediate crude was also trading at around $115 per barrel, up about 25% from Friday's closing price of $90.90.