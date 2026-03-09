غادرت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب المستشفى بعد تحسن واستقرار حالتها الصحية، إثر خضوعها لعملية جراحية لاستئصال المرارة بأحد مستشفيات منطقة القاهرة الجديدة.

وعكة صحية

وتعرضت شيرين لوعكة صحية مفاجئة السبت الماضي، ما استدعى نقلها بشكلٍ عاجل إلى المستشفى. وبعد إجراء الفحوصات اللازمة، قرر الفريق الطبي التدخل الجراحي الفوري واستئصال المرارة لإنهاء الآلام الحادة التي تعرضت لها وضمان استقرار حالتها الصحية.