The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has left the hospital after her health condition improved and stabilized, following her surgery to remove her gallbladder at a hospital in the New Cairo area.

Health Crisis

Sherine experienced a sudden health crisis last Saturday, which necessitated her urgent transfer to the hospital. After conducting the necessary tests, the medical team decided on immediate surgical intervention to remove her gallbladder to alleviate the severe pain she was experiencing and ensure the stability of her health condition.