غادرت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب المستشفى بعد تحسن واستقرار حالتها الصحية، إثر خضوعها لعملية جراحية لاستئصال المرارة بأحد مستشفيات منطقة القاهرة الجديدة.
وعكة صحية
وتعرضت شيرين لوعكة صحية مفاجئة السبت الماضي، ما استدعى نقلها بشكلٍ عاجل إلى المستشفى. وبعد إجراء الفحوصات اللازمة، قرر الفريق الطبي التدخل الجراحي الفوري واستئصال المرارة لإنهاء الآلام الحادة التي تعرضت لها وضمان استقرار حالتها الصحية.
The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has left the hospital after her health condition improved and stabilized, following her surgery to remove her gallbladder at a hospital in the New Cairo area.
Health Crisis
Sherine experienced a sudden health crisis last Saturday, which necessitated her urgent transfer to the hospital. After conducting the necessary tests, the medical team decided on immediate surgical intervention to remove her gallbladder to alleviate the severe pain she was experiencing and ensure the stability of her health condition.