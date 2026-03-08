The Saudi stock market index witnessed a notable increase during today's trading, driven by the rise of leading stocks in the market, receiving significant support from Aramco's share price, which rose by 4.48% as it continues to benefit from gains in oil prices.



Strong Gains



The main market index rose to 10,975.30 points, recording gains of 1.85% compared to the previous session's close.



In contrast, the Nomu - Parallel Market index recorded a slight increase of 0.17%, reaching 22,534.17 points.



Several stocks in the main market recorded strong gains at the beginning of today's session, led by the share of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh), which rose to 8.56 Riyals, an increase of 0.77 Riyals, equivalent to 9.88%, making it the top gainer in the market.