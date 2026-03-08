شهد مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودية ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً خلال تعاملات، اليوم، مدفوعاً بصعود أسهم قيادية في السوق، مع تلقيه دعماً كبيراً من صعود سهم أرامكو بنسبة 4.48% الذي يواصل استفادته من مكاسب أسعار النفط.
مكاسب قوية
وارتفع مؤشر السوق الرئيسية ليصل إلى 10,975.30 نقطة، مسجلاً مكاسب بنسبة 1.85%، مقارنة بإغلاق الجلسة السابقة.
في المقابل، سجل مؤشر نمو - السوق الموازية ارتفاعاً طفيفاً بنسبة 0.17% ليصل إلى 22,534.17 نقطة.
وسجلت عدة أسهم في السوق الرئيسية مكاسب قوية في مطلع تعاملات جلسة اليوم، تصدرها سهم شركة رابغ للتكرير والبتروكيماويات (بترو رابغ) الذي ارتفع إلى 8.56 ريال بزيادة 0.77 ريال، ما يعادل 9.88%، ليقود الأسهم الأكثر صعوداً في السوق.
The Saudi stock market index witnessed a notable increase during today's trading, driven by the rise of leading stocks in the market, receiving significant support from Aramco's share price, which rose by 4.48% as it continues to benefit from gains in oil prices.
Strong Gains
The main market index rose to 10,975.30 points, recording gains of 1.85% compared to the previous session's close.
In contrast, the Nomu - Parallel Market index recorded a slight increase of 0.17%, reaching 22,534.17 points.
Several stocks in the main market recorded strong gains at the beginning of today's session, led by the share of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh), which rose to 8.56 Riyals, an increase of 0.77 Riyals, equivalent to 9.88%, making it the top gainer in the market.