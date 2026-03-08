شهد مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودية ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً خلال تعاملات، اليوم، مدفوعاً بصعود أسهم قيادية في السوق، مع تلقيه دعماً كبيراً من صعود سهم أرامكو بنسبة 4.48% الذي يواصل استفادته من مكاسب أسعار النفط.


مكاسب قوية


وارتفع مؤشر السوق الرئيسية ليصل إلى 10,975.30 نقطة، مسجلاً مكاسب بنسبة 1.85%، مقارنة بإغلاق الجلسة السابقة.


في المقابل، سجل مؤشر نمو - السوق الموازية ارتفاعاً طفيفاً بنسبة 0.17% ليصل إلى 22,534.17 نقطة.


وسجلت عدة أسهم في السوق الرئيسية مكاسب قوية في مطلع تعاملات جلسة اليوم، تصدرها سهم شركة رابغ للتكرير والبتروكيماويات (بترو رابغ) الذي ارتفع إلى 8.56 ريال بزيادة 0.77 ريال، ما يعادل 9.88%، ليقود الأسهم الأكثر صعوداً في السوق.