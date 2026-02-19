سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، سعر 12.51جنيه للشراء، 12.55جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.47جنيه للشراء، 12.54جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.47جنيه للشراء، و12.54جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.48جنيه للشراء، 12.52جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.49جنيه للشراء، و12.54جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.20جنيه للشراء، و12.54جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك البركة 12.45جنيه للشراء، 12.54جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.47جنيه للشراء، 12.56جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، سعر 12.52جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.48جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع


وفي بنك مصر 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.50 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.20 جنيه للشراء، 12.54 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.56 للبيع.