سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، سعر 12.51جنيه للشراء، 12.55جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.47جنيه للشراء، 12.54جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.47جنيه للشراء، و12.54جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.48جنيه للشراء، 12.52جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.49جنيه للشراء، و12.54جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.20جنيه للشراء، و12.54جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك البركة 12.45جنيه للشراء، 12.54جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.47جنيه للشراء، 12.56جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، سعر 12.52جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.48جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع
وفي بنك مصر 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.50 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.20 جنيه للشراء، 12.54 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.56 للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, it is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it is 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it is 12.20 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling.
At Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.56 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 12.50 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 12.20 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.56 EGP for selling.