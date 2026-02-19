The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has set the official working hours during Ramadan for employees of government entities subject to the civil service system at five hours daily, starting from 10 AM until 3 PM.



The ministry also clarified that the relevant minister can adjust the start or end time of the workday by no more than two hours as required by the interests of work, provided that the government entity announces internally the approved working hours during the holy month.

Those Subject to Civil Service Scales



As for the Eid al-Fitr holiday for employees of entities subject to civil service scales, it begins at the end of the workday on Thursday, the 23rd of Ramadan, and ends at the end of the day on Tuesday, the 5th of Shawwal, according to the Umm al-Qura calendar.



Regarding contractors under the rules for practitioners of the roles of ministry agents and assistant agents, and contractors within the competencies program, their working hours have been set at six hours daily.



The Eid al-Fitr holiday for these contractors is subject to what is stated in Cabinet Resolution No. (13), which stipulates that the minimum holiday for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha is four working days and the maximum is five working days.



The head of the entity may convert contractors to remote work during the days that exceed five working days, which is the period during which civil service employees enjoy the holiday for both Eids.