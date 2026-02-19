حدّدت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية ساعات العمل الرسمية خلال رمضان لمنسوبي الجهات الحكومية الخاضعين لنظام الخدمة المدنية، بخمس ساعات يومياً تبدأ من العاشرة صباحاً وحتى الثالثة مساءً.


كما أوضحت الوزارة أنه يمكن للوزير المختص تعديل وقت بداية الدوام أو نهايته بما لا يتجاوز ساعتين وفق ما تقتضيه مصلحة العمل، على أن تقوم الجهة الحكومية بالإعلان داخلياً عن مواعيد الدوام المعتمدة خلال الشهر الكريم.

الخاضعون لسلالم الخدمة المدنية


أما إجازة عيد الفطر لمنسوبي الجهات الخاضعين لسلالم الخدمة المدنية، تبدأ بنهاية دوام الخميس 23 رمضان، وتنتهي بنهاية الثلاثاء 5 شوال بحسب تقويم أم القرى.


وفيما يتعلق بالمتعاقدين وفق قواعد ممارسي مهمات وظائف وكلاء الوزارات والوكلاء المساعدين، والمتعاقدين ضمن برنامج الكفاءات، فقد حُددت ساعات العمل لهم ست ساعات يومياً.


أما إجازة عيد الفطر لهؤلاء المتعاقدين فتخضع لما ورد في قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (13) والذي ينص على أن يكون الحد الأدنى لإجازة عيدي الفطر والأضحى أربعة أيام عمل والحد الأقصى خمسة أيام عمل.


ويجوز للمسؤول الأول في الجهة تحويل المتعاقدين إلى العمل عن بُعد خلال الأيام التي تتجاوز خمسة أيام عمل، وهي الفترة التي يتمتع خلالها موظفو الخدمة المدنية بإجازة العيدين.