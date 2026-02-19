انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم (الخميس) بعد ارتفاعها بأكثر من 2 % في الجلسة السابقة، في وقت ارتفع فيه الدولار قبل صدور تقرير مهم للتضخم يمكن أن يوفّر المزيد من المؤشرات حول مسار أسعار الفائدة في الولايات المتحدة.
وتراجعت أسعار الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.4% إلى 4961.57 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة) بعد ارتفاعها 2.1% في الجلسة السابقة.
وهبطت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم أبريل 0.6% إلى 4981 دولارًا.
وسجّل الدولار أعلى مستوى له في أكثر من أسبوع، مما يجعل المعدن النفيس المسعّر به أعلى تكلفة لحائزي العملات الأخرى.
وفي المعادن النفيسة الأخرى، تراجعت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.5% إلى 76.83 دولار للأوقية بعد انخفاضها بأكثر من 5 % أمس (الأربعاء)، ونزل البلاتين بالمعاملات الفورية 0.1% إلى (2069.35) دولار للأوقية، وهبط البلاديوم 0.5% إلى (1707.53) دولار.
Gold prices fell today (Thursday) after rising by more than 2% in the previous session, while the dollar strengthened ahead of the release of an important inflation report that could provide more indicators regarding the trajectory of interest rates in the United States.
Spot gold prices declined by 0.4% to $4961.57 per ounce after a 2.1% increase in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery dropped by 0.6% to $4981.
The dollar reached its highest level in over a week, making the precious metal priced in it more expensive for holders of other currencies.
In other precious metals, spot silver fell by 0.5% to $76.83 per ounce after dropping by more than 5% yesterday (Wednesday), while spot platinum decreased by 0.1% to $2069.35 per ounce, and palladium dropped by 0.5% to $1707.53.