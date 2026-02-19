Gold prices fell today (Thursday) after rising by more than 2% in the previous session, while the dollar strengthened ahead of the release of an important inflation report that could provide more indicators regarding the trajectory of interest rates in the United States.

Spot gold prices declined by 0.4% to $4961.57 per ounce after a 2.1% increase in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery dropped by 0.6% to $4981.

The dollar reached its highest level in over a week, making the precious metal priced in it more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In other precious metals, spot silver fell by 0.5% to $76.83 per ounce after dropping by more than 5% yesterday (Wednesday), while spot platinum decreased by 0.1% to $2069.35 per ounce, and palladium dropped by 0.5% to $1707.53.