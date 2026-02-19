انخفضت ‌أسعار الذهب اليوم (الخميس) بعد ارتفاعها بأكثر ⁠من 2 % في الجلسة السابقة، في وقت ارتفع فيه الدولار قبل ⁠صدور تقرير مهم للتضخم يمكن أن يوفّر المزيد من المؤشرات حول ⁠مسار أسعار الفائدة في الولايات المتحدة.

وتراجعت أسعار الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.4% إلى 4961.57 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة) بعد ارتفاعها 2.1% في الجلسة السابقة.

وهبطت ‌العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم أبريل 0.6% إلى 4981 دولارًا.

وسجّل الدولار أعلى مستوى له في أكثر من أسبوع، مما يجعل المعدن النفيس المسعّر به أعلى تكلفة لحائزي العملات الأخرى.

وفي المعادن النفيسة الأخرى، تراجعت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.5% ‌إلى 76.83 دولار للأوقية بعد انخفاضها بأكثر من 5 % ​أمس (الأربعاء)، ونزل البلاتين بالمعاملات الفورية 0.1% إلى (​2069.35) دولار للأوقية، وهبط البلاديوم 0.5% إلى (1707.53) دولار.