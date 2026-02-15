كشفت بيانات الجمارك الألمانية أن آلافاً من أصحاب العمل ينتهكون القواعد الخاصة بالحد الأدنى القانوني للأجور في ألمانيا التي تعتبر أكبر الاقتصادات الأوروبية، سواء عبر دفع أجور أقل من المستحق، أو فرض ساعات عمل أطول، أو عدم توثيق ساعات العمل.


وأفادت وزارة المالية الألمانية في ردها على طلب إحاطة من الكتلة البرلمانية لحزب «اليسار» بأن وحدة الرقابة المالية لمكافحة العمل غير القانوني التابعة للجمارك أجرت في عام 2025 ما مجموعه 25,765 عملية تفتيش لأصحاب العمل على مستوى ألمانيا، وتم في 6,121 حالة فتح إجراءات بسبب شبهات بانتهاك قانون الحد الأدنى للأجور.


إجراءات غير كافية


وقال النائب البرلماني عن حزب «اليسار» جيم إينجه: «في المتوسط يتم كشف انتهاك للحد الأدنى للأجور في نحو 25% من عمليات التفتيش».


وأشار إينجه إلى تقديرات استندت إلى استطلاعات للموظفين وردت في أحدث تقرير للجنة الحد الأدنى للأجور، التي تفيد بأن ما يصل إلى 2.5 مليون شخص يتعرضون للحرمان من الحد الأدنى للأجور، لافتا إلى أن الإجراءات المضادة غير كافية.


وقال إينجه: «لذلك أطالب بتوسيع واضح لعمليات التفتيش»، موضحاً أن وحدة الرقابة المالية لمكافحة العمل غير القانوني تحتاج إلى عدد كافٍ من الموظفين لتحقيق ذلك، مشيراً إلى أن أعداد عمليات التفتيش ونسبة الانتهاكات المكتشفة في عام 2025 ظلت عند مستوى يقارب مستوى عام 2024.


مخالفات كثيرة


ووفقاً لوزارة المالية، يتعلق نحو 2,500 إجراء بقطاع الضيافة والفنادق وحده. كما سُجل أكثر من 500 إجراء في كل من شركات النقل، وشركات البناء، وصالونات تصفيف الشعر والتجميل.


ورصدت الجمارك مخالفات كثيرة لدى قطاع سيارات الأجرة، ومحال بيع المشروبات، وشركات الأمن.


وارتفع الحد الأدنى للأجور اعتباراً من الأول من يناير الماضي من 12.82 يورو إلى 13.90 يورو للساعة.


وبحسب بيانات مكتب الإحصاء الاتحادي، تأثر بهذه الزيادة 4.8 مليون وظيفة؛ ما يعني أن عمليات التفتيش التي تجريها الجمارك لا تشمل سوى جزء صغير من الشركات التي توظف عاملين يتلقون الحد الأدنى من الأجر.