German customs data revealed that thousands of employers are violating the rules regarding the legal minimum wage in Germany, which is considered the largest economy in Europe, either by paying less than what is due, imposing longer working hours, or failing to document working hours.



The German Ministry of Finance reported in response to an inquiry from the parliamentary group of the "Left" party that the financial monitoring unit for combating illegal work within customs conducted a total of 25,765 inspections of employers across Germany in 2025, and in 6,121 cases, procedures were initiated due to suspicions of violating the minimum wage law.



Insufficient Measures



Parliamentary representative from the "Left" party, Jim Inge, stated: "On average, a violation of the minimum wage is detected in about 25% of inspections."



Inge pointed to estimates based on employee surveys mentioned in the latest report from the Minimum Wage Commission, indicating that up to 2.5 million people are deprived of the minimum wage, noting that countermeasures are insufficient.



Inge said: "Therefore, I demand a clear expansion of inspection operations," explaining that the financial monitoring unit for combating illegal work needs a sufficient number of staff to achieve this, pointing out that the number of inspections and the rate of violations detected in 2025 remained at a level close to that of 2024.



Many Violations



According to the Ministry of Finance, about 2,500 procedures relate to the hospitality and hotel sector alone. More than 500 procedures were recorded in transportation companies, construction companies, and hairdressing and beauty salons.



Customs observed many violations in the taxi sector, beverage shops, and security companies.



The minimum wage increased from €12.82 to €13.90 per hour as of January 1st of last year.



According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, this increase affected 4.8 million jobs; this means that the inspections conducted by customs cover only a small part of the companies that employ workers receiving the minimum wage.