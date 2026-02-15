كشفت بيانات الجمارك الألمانية أن آلافاً من أصحاب العمل ينتهكون القواعد الخاصة بالحد الأدنى القانوني للأجور في ألمانيا التي تعتبر أكبر الاقتصادات الأوروبية، سواء عبر دفع أجور أقل من المستحق، أو فرض ساعات عمل أطول، أو عدم توثيق ساعات العمل.
وأفادت وزارة المالية الألمانية في ردها على طلب إحاطة من الكتلة البرلمانية لحزب «اليسار» بأن وحدة الرقابة المالية لمكافحة العمل غير القانوني التابعة للجمارك أجرت في عام 2025 ما مجموعه 25,765 عملية تفتيش لأصحاب العمل على مستوى ألمانيا، وتم في 6,121 حالة فتح إجراءات بسبب شبهات بانتهاك قانون الحد الأدنى للأجور.
إجراءات غير كافية
وقال النائب البرلماني عن حزب «اليسار» جيم إينجه: «في المتوسط يتم كشف انتهاك للحد الأدنى للأجور في نحو 25% من عمليات التفتيش».
وأشار إينجه إلى تقديرات استندت إلى استطلاعات للموظفين وردت في أحدث تقرير للجنة الحد الأدنى للأجور، التي تفيد بأن ما يصل إلى 2.5 مليون شخص يتعرضون للحرمان من الحد الأدنى للأجور، لافتا إلى أن الإجراءات المضادة غير كافية.
وقال إينجه: «لذلك أطالب بتوسيع واضح لعمليات التفتيش»، موضحاً أن وحدة الرقابة المالية لمكافحة العمل غير القانوني تحتاج إلى عدد كافٍ من الموظفين لتحقيق ذلك، مشيراً إلى أن أعداد عمليات التفتيش ونسبة الانتهاكات المكتشفة في عام 2025 ظلت عند مستوى يقارب مستوى عام 2024.
مخالفات كثيرة
ووفقاً لوزارة المالية، يتعلق نحو 2,500 إجراء بقطاع الضيافة والفنادق وحده. كما سُجل أكثر من 500 إجراء في كل من شركات النقل، وشركات البناء، وصالونات تصفيف الشعر والتجميل.
ورصدت الجمارك مخالفات كثيرة لدى قطاع سيارات الأجرة، ومحال بيع المشروبات، وشركات الأمن.
وارتفع الحد الأدنى للأجور اعتباراً من الأول من يناير الماضي من 12.82 يورو إلى 13.90 يورو للساعة.
وبحسب بيانات مكتب الإحصاء الاتحادي، تأثر بهذه الزيادة 4.8 مليون وظيفة؛ ما يعني أن عمليات التفتيش التي تجريها الجمارك لا تشمل سوى جزء صغير من الشركات التي توظف عاملين يتلقون الحد الأدنى من الأجر.
German customs data revealed that thousands of employers are violating the rules regarding the legal minimum wage in Germany, which is considered the largest economy in Europe, either by paying less than what is due, imposing longer working hours, or failing to document working hours.
The German Ministry of Finance reported in response to an inquiry from the parliamentary group of the "Left" party that the financial monitoring unit for combating illegal work within customs conducted a total of 25,765 inspections of employers across Germany in 2025, and in 6,121 cases, procedures were initiated due to suspicions of violating the minimum wage law.
Insufficient Measures
Parliamentary representative from the "Left" party, Jim Inge, stated: "On average, a violation of the minimum wage is detected in about 25% of inspections."
Inge pointed to estimates based on employee surveys mentioned in the latest report from the Minimum Wage Commission, indicating that up to 2.5 million people are deprived of the minimum wage, noting that countermeasures are insufficient.
Inge said: "Therefore, I demand a clear expansion of inspection operations," explaining that the financial monitoring unit for combating illegal work needs a sufficient number of staff to achieve this, pointing out that the number of inspections and the rate of violations detected in 2025 remained at a level close to that of 2024.
Many Violations
According to the Ministry of Finance, about 2,500 procedures relate to the hospitality and hotel sector alone. More than 500 procedures were recorded in transportation companies, construction companies, and hairdressing and beauty salons.
Customs observed many violations in the taxi sector, beverage shops, and security companies.
The minimum wage increased from €12.82 to €13.90 per hour as of January 1st of last year.
According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, this increase affected 4.8 million jobs; this means that the inspections conducted by customs cover only a small part of the companies that employ workers receiving the minimum wage.