فتحت المؤشرات الرئيسية في «وول ستريت» على ارتفاع اليوم، بعد صدور بيانات وظائف أقوى من المتوقع، التي أشارت إلى قوة الاقتصاد الأمريكي، في حين انخفض معدل البطالة في ينايرالماضي.


وارتفع المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 55.0 نقطة، أو 0.11%، إلى 50,243.15 نقطة عند الافتتاح. وصعد المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بمقدار 34.7 نقطة، أي 0.50%، إلى 6,976.48 نقطة. وصعد المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 175.8 نقطة، أو 0.76%، إلى 23,278.29 نقطة.


وأضافت الولايات المتحدة 130 ألف وظيفة قوية بشكل مفاجئ الشهر الماضي، لكن التعديلات خفضت جداول الرواتب 2024-2025 بمئات الآلاف. وبحسب البيانات، تراجعت معدلات البطالة في أمريكا خلال يناير الماضي إلى 4.3%.


عوامل موسمية


وقال مكتب إحصاءات العمل التابع لوزارة العمل الأمريكية: «إن عدد الوظائف التي خلقها الاقتصاد الأمريكي في 12 شهراً حتى مارس 2025 كان أقل 862 ألف وظيفة مما أشارت إليه التقديرات السابقة».


ويقل مقدار التعديل النهائي لعدد الوظائف غير الزراعية عن خفض بلغ 911 ألف وظيفة أشارت إليه تقديرات مكتب إحصاءات العمل في أغسطس الماضي، ولم يتم تعديل الأرقام في ضوء العوامل الموسمية.


تحديث البيانات


وكان اقتصاديون يتوقعون تعديلاً بخفض يراوح بين 750 ألفاً و900 ألف وظيفة خلال تلك الفترة بعد تحديثات لبيانات التعداد الفصلي للوظائف والأجور للربع الأول، والتي استند إليها مكتب إحصاءات العمل في مراجعة عدد الوظائف.


وتم تعديل التغيير في إجمالي الوظائف غير الزراعية لعام 2025 إلى وتيرة معدلة في ضوء العوامل الموسمية بلغت 181 ألف وظيفة من 584 ألف وظيفة في قراءة سابقة.