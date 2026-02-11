The main indicators on Wall Street opened higher today, following the release of stronger-than-expected job data, which indicated the strength of the American economy, while the unemployment rate decreased in January.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 55.0 points, or 0.11%, to 50,243.15 points at the opening. The S&P 500 index increased by 34.7 points, or 0.50%, to 6,976.48 points. The Nasdaq Composite index climbed by 175.8 points, or 0.76%, to 23,278.29 points.



The United States added a surprisingly strong 130,000 jobs last month, but revisions cut payrolls for 2024-2025 by hundreds of thousands. According to the data, the unemployment rate in America fell to 4.3% in January.



Seasonal Factors



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics stated: "The number of jobs created by the American economy in the 12 months leading up to March 2025 was 862,000 jobs less than previous estimates indicated."



The final adjustment to the number of non-farm jobs is less than the reduction of 911,000 jobs indicated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates last August, and the numbers were not adjusted in light of seasonal factors.



Data Update



Economists had expected a downward adjustment ranging from 750,000 to 900,000 jobs during that period following updates to the quarterly job and wage census data for the first quarter, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics relied on to revise the job numbers.



The change in total non-farm jobs for 2025 was adjusted to a seasonally adjusted pace of 181,000 jobs from a previous reading of 584,000 jobs.