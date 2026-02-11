فتحت المؤشرات الرئيسية في «وول ستريت» على ارتفاع اليوم، بعد صدور بيانات وظائف أقوى من المتوقع، التي أشارت إلى قوة الاقتصاد الأمريكي، في حين انخفض معدل البطالة في ينايرالماضي.
وارتفع المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 55.0 نقطة، أو 0.11%، إلى 50,243.15 نقطة عند الافتتاح. وصعد المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بمقدار 34.7 نقطة، أي 0.50%، إلى 6,976.48 نقطة. وصعد المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 175.8 نقطة، أو 0.76%، إلى 23,278.29 نقطة.
وأضافت الولايات المتحدة 130 ألف وظيفة قوية بشكل مفاجئ الشهر الماضي، لكن التعديلات خفضت جداول الرواتب 2024-2025 بمئات الآلاف. وبحسب البيانات، تراجعت معدلات البطالة في أمريكا خلال يناير الماضي إلى 4.3%.
عوامل موسمية
وقال مكتب إحصاءات العمل التابع لوزارة العمل الأمريكية: «إن عدد الوظائف التي خلقها الاقتصاد الأمريكي في 12 شهراً حتى مارس 2025 كان أقل 862 ألف وظيفة مما أشارت إليه التقديرات السابقة».
ويقل مقدار التعديل النهائي لعدد الوظائف غير الزراعية عن خفض بلغ 911 ألف وظيفة أشارت إليه تقديرات مكتب إحصاءات العمل في أغسطس الماضي، ولم يتم تعديل الأرقام في ضوء العوامل الموسمية.
تحديث البيانات
وكان اقتصاديون يتوقعون تعديلاً بخفض يراوح بين 750 ألفاً و900 ألف وظيفة خلال تلك الفترة بعد تحديثات لبيانات التعداد الفصلي للوظائف والأجور للربع الأول، والتي استند إليها مكتب إحصاءات العمل في مراجعة عدد الوظائف.
وتم تعديل التغيير في إجمالي الوظائف غير الزراعية لعام 2025 إلى وتيرة معدلة في ضوء العوامل الموسمية بلغت 181 ألف وظيفة من 584 ألف وظيفة في قراءة سابقة.
The main indicators on Wall Street opened higher today, following the release of stronger-than-expected job data, which indicated the strength of the American economy, while the unemployment rate decreased in January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 55.0 points, or 0.11%, to 50,243.15 points at the opening. The S&P 500 index increased by 34.7 points, or 0.50%, to 6,976.48 points. The Nasdaq Composite index climbed by 175.8 points, or 0.76%, to 23,278.29 points.
The United States added a surprisingly strong 130,000 jobs last month, but revisions cut payrolls for 2024-2025 by hundreds of thousands. According to the data, the unemployment rate in America fell to 4.3% in January.
Seasonal Factors
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics stated: "The number of jobs created by the American economy in the 12 months leading up to March 2025 was 862,000 jobs less than previous estimates indicated."
The final adjustment to the number of non-farm jobs is less than the reduction of 911,000 jobs indicated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates last August, and the numbers were not adjusted in light of seasonal factors.
Data Update
Economists had expected a downward adjustment ranging from 750,000 to 900,000 jobs during that period following updates to the quarterly job and wage census data for the first quarter, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics relied on to revise the job numbers.
The change in total non-farm jobs for 2025 was adjusted to a seasonally adjusted pace of 181,000 jobs from a previous reading of 584,000 jobs.