احتفل البنك الأهلي المصري بافتتاح فرعه الأول في المملكة العربية السعودية بالعاصمة الرياض، حيث بدأ في العمل الفعلي في السادس عشر من أكتوبر الماضي، وذلك بعد حصول البنك على عدم ممانعة البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» على مزاولة العمل المصرفي في المملكة العربية السعودية.

حضر حفل الافتتاح معالي الدكتور/ خالد بن وليد الظاهر نائب محافظ البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ومحمد الأتربي الرئيس التنفيذي للبنك الأهلي المصري وسعادة/ إيهاب أبو سريع سفير مصر بالمملكة، وسهى التركي ويحيى أبو الفتوح نائبا الرئيس التنفيذي للبنك الأهلي المصري وهشام السفطي، رئيس المؤسسات المالية والخدمات المالية الدولية التنفيذي، وفرق العمل المختصة بالبنك الأهلي المصري.

وخلال مراسم الافتتاح أكد محمد الأتربي أن افتتاح البنك الأهلي المصري (الرياض) جاء في إطار استراتيجية البنك لتوسيع نطاق خدماته وتعزيز تواجده الدولي وتتويجاً للعلاقات المتميزة بين البلدين، حيث تجمع مصر والسعودية شراكات اقتصادية واستثمارية قوية، كما يشهد التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري بين البلدين تطوراً كبيراً في كافة المجالات والأصعدة.

وأضافت سهى التركي أن اختيار البنك للتواجد في المملكة العربية السعودية بفرع الرياض هو امتداد طبيعي لتلك العلاقات المتميزة، حيث تعد المملكة العربية السعودية من أكبر الشركاء الاقتصاديين لمصر، وهي من أكبر الدول العربية من حيث حجم الاستثمارات في مصر، تغطي كافة المجالات الإنتاجية والخدمية.

وأكدت التركي أن التواجد الاستراتيجي للبنك الأهلي المصري في السعودية يدعم بشكل كبير العلاقات الاقتصادية والاستثمارات بين البلدين استناداً للفرص المتوقع الاستفادة منها بالسوق السعودية، حيث أن تلك العلاقات تستمد قوتها من ثوابت ظلت تشكل ركنًا أساسياً في تعزيز الترابط بين البلدين.

وأشار يحيى أبو الفتوح إلى تطبيق أحدث التقنيات في العمل المصرفي في البنك الأهلي المصري بالرياض، وكذلك اختيار أفضل الكوادر البشرية في سوق العمل، حيث تم تدريب تلك الكوادر لضمان أعلى معدلات الجودة في الخدمة التي سيقدمها البنك، إضافة الى الحفاظ على الهوية المؤسسية المتميزة للبنك في كافة تصميمات الفرع وتأثيثه.

ولفت أبو الفتوح إلى حرص البنك على التواجد في المملكة من خلال افتتاح فرع له، يهدف الى خدمة الشركات المصرية والسعودية العاملة بالمملكة، خاصة في ضوء وجود استثمارات متبادلة بين السعودية ومصر.

ومن جانبه أضاف هشام السفطي أن هذا الفرع لا يتميز بموقعه الحيوي فقط، بل يعد جزءا من رؤية البنك الأهلي المصري لتواجده الاستراتيجي في المنطقة العربية، كما يعد حجر الزاوية لتحقيق الاتساق والتناغم في سياسة البنك الساعية لتحقيق الانتشار خارج مصر، إضافةً إلى الخدمات التي سيقدمها كونه ليس مجرد فرع مصرفي تقليدي، بل مركز متكامل يقدم مجموعة متنوعة من الخدمات التي تلبي احتياجات العملاء في المملكة من خلال خدمات مصرفية مقدمة للشركات، إضافة إلى عمليات تمويل التجارة، حيث يطمح البنك من خلال هذا الفرع إلى دعم المستثمرين من الشركات المصرية والسعودية والعربية لتحقيق متطلباتهم المصرفية، وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات والتواجد في أسواق جديدة، وكذلك تسهيل وتعزيز العمليات التجارية والاستثمارات البينية بين مصر والسعودية، وهو الأمر الذي سيسهم في تعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين، وتقديم مختلف الخدمات المصرفية للشركات الراغبة في الاستثمار.