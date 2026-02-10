The tweet penned by the former president of Damak Club, Saleh Abu Nakha, continues to stir controversy and varied responses, particularly in Asir, especially since there has been significant competition between the neighboring clubs, Damak and Abha, for many years. This rivalry has also been evident outside the green pitch through the reactions of some Twitter users. Abu Nakha stated on his account on "x": "Does Abha deserve that? The tweets are more than the audience! The WhatsApp messages are more than the attendance! The street signs are more! The directives and calls are more! The video clips have a louder voice!"



On his part, Abdullah Al-Mousa clarified that Abu Nakha meant in his tweet that attendance at the stadium and supporting the team in reality has a more significant impact and is a more genuine form of support than messages and distant encouragement, especially since the team this season is like a wild horse that has surpassed all its competitors and has made a strong presence. Abdullah Al-Shahri mentioned, "Abu Nakha is talking about fan attendance and the weak affiliation to the clubs in the region, but we find responses describing him as envious, even though his tweet is support for Abha and an attempt to revive the idea of supporting the clubs in the region." Nasser Al-Masfar urged Abu Nakha to dedicate his time and expertise to the club that is on the verge of relegation, saying, "Leave success to the successful ones, and it seems that Abha's consecutive successes have bothered you."