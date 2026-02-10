لا تزال التغريدة التي سطرها متسائلاً رئيس نادي ضمك سابقاً صالح أبو نخاع، تُثير الجدل والردود المتفاوتة في عسير تحديداً، لا سيما أن هناك تنافساً كبيراً يجمع الجارين، ضمك وأبها منذ سنوات عديدة، واتضح ذلك التنافس أيضاً حتى خارج المستطيل الأخضر من خلال ردود بعض المغردين، حيث قال أبو نخاع في حسابه في «x»،: هل يستحق أبها ذلك ؟.. التغريدات أكثر من الجمهور !.. رسائل الواتساب أكثر من الحضور!.. لوحات الشوارع أكثر !..التوجيهات والنداءات أكثر !.. مقاطع الفيديو صوتها أعلى!


من جانبه أوضح عبدالله آل موسى، أن أبو نخاع يقصد في تغريدته، أن الحضور في الملعب ومساندة الفريق على أرض الواقع، أبلغ أثراً وأصدق دعماً من الرسائل والتشجيع عن بُعد، خصوصاً والفريق هذا الموسم كحصانٍ جامحٍ تجاوز جميع منافسيه، وفرض حضوره بقوة، فيما قال عبدالله الشهري، «أبو نخاع يتحدث عن الحضور الجماهيري، وضعف الانتماء لأندية المنطقة، ولكن نجد ردوداً تصفه بالحاسد، رغم أن تغريدته دعم لأبها ومحاولة إحياء فكرة دعم أندية المنطقة»، وطالب ناصر آل مسفر، أبو نخاع بأن يسخّر وقته وخبرته للنادي الذي على وشك الهبوط، وقال: «اترك النجاح للناجحين، ويبدو أن النجاحات المتتاليه لأبها، أزعجتك».