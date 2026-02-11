European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Union must tear down the barriers preventing it from becoming a true global economic giant, just ahead of a summit aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the 27-member bloc.



She stated before members of the European Parliament: "Our companies urgently need capital now; so let's get this done this year," outlining the key steps to bridge the gap with China and the United States.



Removing Barriers



Von der Leyen added: "We must make progress in any way possible to remove the barriers that prevent us from becoming a great global power," considering the current system to be "highly fragmented."



She delivered her speech before heading with EU leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to a meeting with top executives in Antwerp, on the eve of a summit to support the bloc's economy.



Enhancing Cooperation



Among the main issues identified by the European Union is the difficulty European companies face in obtaining the necessary capital for expansion, unlike their American counterparts.



To address this issue, von der Leyen mentioned that the first plan is to move forward together as 27 countries, but if no agreement is reached, the EU must consider enhancing cooperation among willing countries.



Von der Leyen emphasized the need for Europe to enhance its competitiveness by increasing production on the continent and expanding its network of reliable partners.