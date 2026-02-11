أعلنت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين، أن على الاتحاد أن يهدم الحواجز التي تمنعه من أن يصبح عملاقا اقتصاديا عالميا حقيقيا، وذلك قبيل قمة تسعى لتعزيز قدرة التكتل المكون من 27 دولة على المنافسة.
وقالت أمام أعضاء البرلمان الأوروبي:«شركاتنا بحاجة ماسة إلى رأس المال الآن؛ لذا دعونا ننجز ذلك هذا العام»، موضّحة الخطوات الرئيسية لسد الفجوة مع الصين والولايات المتحدة.
إزالة الحواجز
وأضافت دير لايين:«علينا إحراز تقدم بأي شكل من الأشكال لإزالة الحواجز التي تحول دون أن نصبح قوة عالمية عظمى»، معتبرة النظام الحالي بأنه «تشتت شديد».
وألقت فون دير لايين كلمتها قبل أن تتوجه مع قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي، ومن بينهم الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، إلى اجتماع لكبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين في أنتويرب، عشية قمة لدعم اقتصاد التكتل.
تعزيز التعاون
ومن القضايا الرئيسية التي حددها الاتحاد الأوروبي، صعوبة حصول الشركات الأوروبية على رأس المال اللازم للتوسع على عكس نظيراتها الأمريكية.
ولمعالجة هذا الأمر، ذكرت فون دير لايين أن الخطة الأولى تتمثل في التقدم معا كـ27 دولة، ولكن في حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، فعلى الاتحاد الأوروبي أن ينظر في تعزيز التعاون بين الدول الراغبة في ذلك.
ونوهت فون دير لايين إلى ضرورة أن تعزز أوروبا قدرتها التنافسية من خلال زيادة الإنتاج في القارة وتوسيع شبكة شركائها الموثوقين.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Union must tear down the barriers preventing it from becoming a true global economic giant, just ahead of a summit aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the 27-member bloc.
She stated before members of the European Parliament: "Our companies urgently need capital now; so let's get this done this year," outlining the key steps to bridge the gap with China and the United States.
Removing Barriers
Von der Leyen added: "We must make progress in any way possible to remove the barriers that prevent us from becoming a great global power," considering the current system to be "highly fragmented."
She delivered her speech before heading with EU leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to a meeting with top executives in Antwerp, on the eve of a summit to support the bloc's economy.
Enhancing Cooperation
Among the main issues identified by the European Union is the difficulty European companies face in obtaining the necessary capital for expansion, unlike their American counterparts.
To address this issue, von der Leyen mentioned that the first plan is to move forward together as 27 countries, but if no agreement is reached, the EU must consider enhancing cooperation among willing countries.
Von der Leyen emphasized the need for Europe to enhance its competitiveness by increasing production on the continent and expanding its network of reliable partners.