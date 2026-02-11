أعلنت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين، أن على الاتحاد أن يهدم الحواجز التي تمنعه من أن يصبح عملاقا اقتصاديا عالميا حقيقيا، وذلك قبيل قمة تسعى لتعزيز قدرة التكتل المكون من 27 دولة على المنافسة.


وقالت أمام أعضاء البرلمان الأوروبي:«شركاتنا بحاجة ماسة إلى رأس المال الآن؛ لذا دعونا ننجز ذلك هذا العام»، موضّحة الخطوات الرئيسية لسد الفجوة مع الصين والولايات المتحدة.


إزالة الحواجز


وأضافت دير لايين:«علينا إحراز تقدم بأي شكل من الأشكال لإزالة الحواجز التي تحول دون أن نصبح قوة عالمية عظمى»، معتبرة النظام الحالي بأنه «تشتت شديد».


وألقت فون دير لايين كلمتها قبل أن تتوجه مع قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي، ومن بينهم الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، إلى اجتماع لكبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين في أنتويرب، عشية قمة لدعم اقتصاد التكتل.


تعزيز التعاون


ومن القضايا الرئيسية التي حددها الاتحاد الأوروبي، صعوبة حصول الشركات الأوروبية على رأس المال اللازم للتوسع على عكس نظيراتها الأمريكية.


ولمعالجة هذا الأمر، ذكرت فون دير لايين أن الخطة الأولى تتمثل في التقدم معا كـ27 دولة، ولكن في حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، فعلى الاتحاد الأوروبي أن ينظر في تعزيز التعاون بين الدول الراغبة في ذلك.


ونوهت فون دير لايين إلى ضرورة أن تعزز أوروبا قدرتها التنافسية من خلال زيادة الإنتاج في القارة وتوسيع شبكة شركائها الموثوقين.