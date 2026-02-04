Data compiled from several global investment banks has shown gold price forecasts for the current year 2026. JP Morgan topped the predictions, estimating the price of an ounce of gold to reach around $6,300 by the end of the year. Société Générale, the French bank, predicted levels close to $6,000 per ounce by the end of 2026, while Deutsche Bank set a target of $6,000 per ounce for the year if the dollar continues to weaken.



Lowest Estimate



UBS anticipated that the price of gold would reach about $5,900 by the end of the year, while Morgan Stanley estimated the price of an ounce of gold to be around $5,700 during the second half of 2026.



Goldman Sachs predicted the price to be around $5,400 per ounce in December. As the lowest estimate, the London Bullion Market Association expected the average price of gold for the current year to be about $4,742 per ounce.



Geopolitical Risks



Goldman Sachs justified its predictions by noting that private sector purchases of gold have increased in recent times as a hedge against global political risks, suggesting that they are unlikely to liquidate their gold holdings in 2026, indicating that prices will remain at high levels.



Increased Demand



JP Morgan explained that diversification of investment portfolios has contributed to the increased demand for gold, as the performance of real assets has outpaced that of paper assets.



The forecasts from these expert houses come after data from the World Gold Council showed that total demand for gold in 2025 exceeded 5,000 tons for the first time, when accounting for over-the-counter transactions, driven by purchases from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), central banks, and increased demand for bullion and coins.