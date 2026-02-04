أظهرت بيانات مجمعة لعدد من بنوك استثمارية عالمية، توقعات أسعار الذهب خلال العام الحالي 2026. وتصدّر جي بي مورغان الأمريكي التوقعات بوصول سعر أوقية الذهب نهاية العام إلى نحو 6,300 دولار. ورجّح بنك سوسيتيه جنرال الفرنسي تسجيل مستويات تقارب 6,000 دولار للأوقية نهاية 2026، وحدد دويتشه بنك الألماني مستهدف 6,000 دولار للأوقية خلال العام إذا استمر ضعف الدولار.


أدنى تقدير


وتوقّع يو بي إس أن يبلغ سعر الذهب نحو 5,900 دولار نهاية العام، بينما قدرت مؤسسة مورغان ستانلي الأمريكية سعر أوقية الذهب بنحو 5,700 دولار خلال النصف الثاني من 2026.


أما بنك غولدمان ساكس الأمريكي فتوقع السعر عند حدود 5,400 دولار للأوقية في ديسمبر القادم. وكأدنى تقدير توقعت رابطة سوق (لندن) للسبائك أن يصل متوسط سعر الذهب خلال العام الحالي نحو 4,742 دولاراً للأوقية.


مخاطر جيوسياسية


وبرر «غولدمان ⁠ساكس» توقعاته بأن مشتريات القطاع الخاص من الذهب ارتفعت خلال الفترة الماضية؛ بهدف التحوط من مخاطر السياسة العالمية، مرجحاً ألا يتم تسييل حيازاتهم من الذهب في عام 2026؛ ما يشير إلى بقاء السعر في مستويات مرتفعة.


زيادة الطلب


وأوضح جي بي مورغان أن تنويع المحافظ الاستثمارية ساهم في زيادة الطلب على الذهب في ظل تفوق أداء الأصول الحقيقية على الأصول الورقية.


وتأتي توقعات بيوت الخبرة بعد أن أظهرت بيانات مجلس الذهب العالمي أن إجمالي الطلب على الذهب في عام 2025 تجاوز 5,000 طن لأول مرة، وذلك عند احتساب المعاملات خارج البورصة، وذلك مدفوعاً بمشتريات صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة (ETFs)، والبنوك المركزية وزيادة الطلب على السبائك والعملات المعدنية.