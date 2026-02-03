انخفض معدل التضخم في فرنسا لأدنى مستوى منذ خمسة أعوام، ليبقى أقل من هدف البنك المركزي الأوروبي وهو 2% وذلك في ظل انخفاض أسعار الطاقة.
وأفادت بيانات مكتب الإحصاء الفرنسي أن أسعار المستهلكين ارتفعت بنسبة 0.4% مقارنة بالعام الماضي في يناير الماضي، بعدما ارتفعت بنسبة 0.7% في ديسمبر الماضي.
وأظهرت البيانات تراجع معدل التضخم في فرنسا خلال الشهر الماضي بسبب المنتجات الصناعية، خصوصاً الملابس والأحذية في ظل فترة أطول من مبيعات الشتاء مقارنة بالعام الماضي.
وجاء الانخفاض مدفوعاً بتراجع أسعار الطاقة والملابس، بينما سجلت أسعار الخدمات أقل من 2% لأول مرة منذ أربع سنوات.
ارتفاع تدريجي
وتوقع اقتصاديون أن يبدأ التضخم الأساسي بالارتفاع تدريجياً، مدعوماً بتأثيرات أسعار الكهرباء، رغم استمرار المخاطر النزولية نتيجة قوة اليورو.
وكانت فرنسا قد اعتمدت أمس، موازنة عام 2026 التي طال انتظارها بعدما فشل اقتراحان بحجب الثقة؛ ما أتاح إقرار التشريع ومهّد لفترة من الاستقرار النسبي لحكومة الأقلية بقيادة رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو.
The inflation rate in France has dropped to its lowest level in five years, remaining below the European Central Bank's target of 2% amid falling energy prices.
Data from the French statistics office indicated that consumer prices rose by 0.4% compared to last year in January, after increasing by 0.7% in December.
The data showed a decline in the inflation rate in France last month due to industrial products, particularly clothing and footwear, amid a longer winter sales period compared to last year.
The decrease was driven by falling prices of energy and clothing, while service prices recorded less than 2% for the first time in four years.
Gradual Increase
Economists expect that core inflation will begin to rise gradually, supported by the effects of electricity prices, despite ongoing downward risks due to the strength of the euro.
France approved yesterday the long-awaited budget for 2026 after two proposals for a vote of no confidence failed; this allowed the legislation to be passed and paved the way for a period of relative stability for the minority government led by Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.