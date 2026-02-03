انخفض معدل التضخم في فرنسا لأدنى مستوى منذ خمسة أعوام، ليبقى أقل من هدف البنك المركزي الأوروبي وهو 2% وذلك في ظل انخفاض أسعار الطاقة.


وأفادت بيانات مكتب الإحصاء الفرنسي أن أسعار المستهلكين ارتفعت بنسبة 0.4% مقارنة بالعام الماضي في يناير الماضي، بعدما ارتفعت بنسبة 0.7% في ديسمبر الماضي.


وأظهرت البيانات تراجع معدل التضخم في فرنسا خلال الشهر الماضي بسبب المنتجات الصناعية، خصوصاً الملابس والأحذية في ظل فترة أطول من مبيعات الشتاء مقارنة بالعام الماضي.


وجاء الانخفاض مدفوعاً بتراجع أسعار الطاقة والملابس، بينما سجلت أسعار الخدمات أقل من 2% لأول مرة منذ أربع سنوات.


ارتفاع تدريجي


وتوقع اقتصاديون أن يبدأ التضخم الأساسي بالارتفاع تدريجياً، مدعوماً بتأثيرات أسعار الكهرباء، رغم استمرار المخاطر النزولية نتيجة قوة اليورو.


وكانت فرنسا قد اعتمدت أمس، موازنة عام 2026 التي طال انتظارها بعدما فشل اقتراحان بحجب الثقة؛ ما أتاح إقرار التشريع ومهّد لفترة من الاستقرار النسبي لحكومة الأقلية بقيادة رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو.