The inflation rate in France has dropped to its lowest level in five years, remaining below the European Central Bank's target of 2% amid falling energy prices.



Data from the French statistics office indicated that consumer prices rose by 0.4% compared to last year in January, after increasing by 0.7% in December.



The data showed a decline in the inflation rate in France last month due to industrial products, particularly clothing and footwear, amid a longer winter sales period compared to last year.



The decrease was driven by falling prices of energy and clothing, while service prices recorded less than 2% for the first time in four years.



Gradual Increase



Economists expect that core inflation will begin to rise gradually, supported by the effects of electricity prices, despite ongoing downward risks due to the strength of the euro.



France approved yesterday the long-awaited budget for 2026 after two proposals for a vote of no confidence failed; this allowed the legislation to be passed and paved the way for a period of relative stability for the minority government led by Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.