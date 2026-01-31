حافظت أسعار النفط على مكاسبها، وأغلقت في آخر تداولاتها قرب أعلى مستوياتها في 6 أشهر عند التسوية، مدعومة بتصاعد مخاوف انقطاع الإمدادات بسبب التوتر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وبلغت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 70.69 دولار للبرميل، بانخفاض 0.03% عند التسوية، إلا أنها سجلت مكاسب أسبوعية بنسبة 7.3%، بينما وصلت الزيادة الشهرية إلى 16.2%.
وأغلق خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي عند 65.21 دولار للبرميل، بانخفاض 21 سنتا أو 0.32%، وبلغ الارتفاع الأسبوعي 6.8% وزاد بنسبة 13.6% على أساس شهري.
مخاطر جيوسياسية
وقال جون كيلدوف الشريك في إحدى الشركات المتخصصة: «الوضع الحالي يتمحور حول إيران، وقامت السوق بتسعير مخاطر جيوسياسية كبيرة تتعلق بإيران، لكن من الصعب تحديد حجم تأثيرها في هذه المرحلة».
وكانت أسعار النفط قد بلغت أعلى مستوياتها منذ أوائل شهر أغسطس 2025 في جلسة الخميس الماضي.
