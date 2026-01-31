Oil prices maintained their gains, closing in their latest trading near the highest levels in 6 months at settlement, supported by rising concerns over supply disruptions due to tensions between the United States and Iran.



Brent crude futures reached $70.69 per barrel, down 0.03% at settlement, but recorded a weekly gain of 7.3%, while the monthly increase reached 16.2%.



West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $65.21 per barrel, down 21 cents or 0.32%, with a weekly rise of 6.8% and a monthly increase of 13.6%.



Geopolitical Risks



John Kilduff, a partner at a specialized firm, said: "The current situation revolves around Iran, and the market has priced in significant geopolitical risks related to Iran, but it is difficult to determine the extent of their impact at this stage."



Oil prices had reached their highest levels since early August 2025 in last Thursday's session.