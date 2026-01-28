سجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.49 للشراء، 12.52 للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.45 جنيه للشراء، 12.52 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.48 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفى البنك التجاري الدولي 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.54 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك البركة 12.42جنيه للشراء، و12.52جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.53جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
في تداولات، أمس، سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.53 للشراء، 12.57 للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصرب 12.48 جنيه للشراء، 12.55 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع. وبنك الإسكندرية 12.51 جنيه للشراء، 12.55 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.50 جنيه للشراء، 12.55 جنيه للبيع.
The price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.49 for buying and 12.52 for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, while at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling.
At Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.53 for buying and 12.57 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, it was 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.50 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling.