The price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.49 for buying and 12.52 for selling.

At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, while at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling.



At Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.53 for buying and 12.57 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, it was 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.50 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling.