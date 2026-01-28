سجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.49 للشراء، 12.52 للبيع.

وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.45 جنيه للشراء، 12.52 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.48 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفى البنك التجاري الدولي 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.54 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك البركة 12.42جنيه للشراء، و12.52جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.53جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


في تداولات، أمس، سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.53 للشراء، 12.57 للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصرب 12.48 جنيه للشراء، 12.55 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع. وبنك الإسكندرية 12.51 جنيه للشراء، 12.55 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.50 جنيه للشراء، 12.55 جنيه للبيع.