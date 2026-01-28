The Real Estate Registry announced the launch of the "Real Estate Registry - Business Portal"; to be a comprehensive digital destination for providing integrated real estate services to the business sector, as part of the Real Estate Registry's (Easier) strategy aimed at enhancing the digital infrastructure, achieving sustainable growth, and enabling partnerships with the real estate sector in all its components.



This step comes as an extension of the Real Estate Registry's efforts to develop digital solutions aimed at various customer segments, and within a strategic framework targeting the expansion of services and improving the digital experience for beneficiaries from companies, real estate developers, and financing entities, contributing to the digitization of real estate wealth and enhancing the reliability of real estate data in the Kingdom.



Main Milestone



The CEO of the Real Estate Registry, Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulaiman, confirmed that the launch of the portal represents a main milestone within the strategic priorities of the Real Estate Registry, which focuses on developing a comprehensive digital system for managing real estate wealth. The portal will be a unified and comprehensive destination, providing a seamless and secure experience, allowing beneficiaries from the business sector to access automated digital services that enhance the efficiency of procedures and contribute to accelerating the business cycle.



He added: "This portal aligns with the aspirations and goals of the Real Estate Registry's (Easier) strategy, which focuses on developing digital solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of the private sector, enabling establishments to manage real estate assets, rights, and transactions through a comprehensive and technically secure environment, supported by innovative services and high-level analytical reports."



Service Package



The Real Estate Registry Portal offers a package of services that includes: managing real estate rights and transactions, transaction records, interactive maps, access to official documents, integration services with the internal systems of establishments, account and authorization management, in addition to invoicing and electronic payment services, and dedicated relationship managers to support the needs of each beneficiary entity.



The launch of the portal represents a qualitative step in the digital transformation of the Real Estate Registry, enhancing its position as a trusted partner in developing a comprehensive real estate environment that aligns with the aspirations of Vision 2030 towards transparency, efficiency, and sustainability.