أعلن السجل العقاري إطلاق «بوابة السجل العقاري - أعمال»؛ لتكون وجهة رقمية متكاملة لتقديم خدمات عقارية متكاملة لقطاع الأعمال، وذلك في إطار إستراتيجية السجل العقاري (أسهل) الهادفة إلى تعزيز البنية الرقمية، وتحقيق النمو المستدام، وتمكين الشراكة مع القطاع العقاري بمختلف مكوناته.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة امتداداً لجهود السجل العقاري في تطوير حلول رقمية موجهة لمختلف شرائح العملاء، وضمن مسار إستراتيجي يستهدف توسيع نطاق الخدمات، ورفع كفاءة التجربة الرقمية للمستفيدين من الشركات والمطورين العقاريين والجهات التمويلية، بما يُسهم في رقمنة الثروة العقارية وتعزيز موثوقية البيانات العقارية في المملكة.


محطة رئيسية


وأكَّد الرئيس التنفيذي للسجل العقاري الدكتور محمد السليمان أن إطلاق البوابة يمثل محطة رئيسة ضمن أولويات السجل العقاري الإستراتيجية، التي يركز فيها على تطوير منظومة رقمية متكاملة لإدارة الثروة العقارية، إذ ستكون البوابة وجهة موحدة وشاملة، توفر تجربة سلسة وآمنة، وتتيح للمستفيدين من قطاع الأعمال الوصول إلى خدمات رقمية مؤتمتة تعزز من كفاءة الإجراءات، وتسهم في تسريع دورة الأعمال.


وأضاف: «تنسجم هذه البوابة مع طموحات وأهداف إستراتيجية السجل العقاري (أسهل) التي تركز على تطوير حلول رقمية مصممة خصيصاً لتلبية احتياجات القطاع الخاص، وتمكين المنشآت من إدارة الأصول العقارية والحقوق والتصرفات من خلال بيئة متكاملة وآمنة تقنياً، مدعومة بخدمات مبتكرة وتقارير تحليلية عالية المستوى».


حزمة خدمات


وتوفر بوابة السجل العقاري أعمال حزمة من الخدمات تشمل: إدارة الحقوق والتصرفات العقارية، وسجل العمليات، والخرائط التفاعلية، والاطلاع على الوثائق الرسمية، وخدمات الربط مع الأنظمة الداخلية للمنشآت، وإدارة الحسابات والتفويضات، إضافة إلى خدمة الفوترة والمدفوعات الإلكترونية، ومديري علاقات مخصصين لدعم احتياجات كل جهة مستفيدة.


ويُمثل إطلاق البوابة خطوة نوعية في مسار التحول الرقمي للسجل العقاري، ويعزز من مكانته بوصفه شريكاً موثوقاً في تطوير بيئة عقارية متكاملة، تواكب تطلعات رؤية المملكة 2030 نحو الشفافية، والكفاءة، والاستدامة.