وقّعت NHC مذكرة تعاون مع وزارة الرياضة، وذلك على هامش منتدى مستقبل العقار 2026، بهدف تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مجال تهيئة المرافق والمنشآت الرياضية للاستثمار الرياضي، وإقامة الفعاليات والأنشطة الرياضية في الوجهات العمرانية التابعة لـ NHC.

ومثّل الاتفاقية من جانب NHC سعادة نائب الرئيس للخدمات المشتركة الأستاذ يزيد النفيسة، فيما وقّعها من جانب وزارة الرياضة سعادة المهندس ثامر باسنبل وكيل وزارة الرياضة للمنشآت الرياضية.

وتأتي هذه الاتفاقية في إطار دعم الاستثمار بالقطاع الرياضي، وتعزيز الاستفادة من المرافق والمنشآت الرياضية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى ممارسة الأنشطة الرياضية، واستضافة الفعاليات المتنوعة، لخلق بيئات عمرانية متكاملة ترتقي بجودة الحياة، وتنعكس إيجاباً صحة المجتمع ورفاهيته.

يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تُجسد رؤية الشركة في تطوير مجتمعات عمرانية متكاملة ترتكز على جودة الحياة، وتوفر خيارات سكنية متعددة ضمن بيئة صحية مستدامة، تواكب مستهدفات برنامج الإسكان – أحد برامج رؤية السعودية 2030 – برفع نسبة التملك السكني إلى 70% وتواصل NHC تأكيد مكانتها كأكبر مطوّر عقاري وطني عبر مشاريع نوعية تعبّر عن التحوّل الحضري الذي يُبنى على أرض الواقع.