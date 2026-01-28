NHC signed a cooperation memorandum with the Ministry of Sports during the Future of Real Estate Forum 2026, aimed at enhancing joint cooperation in the field of preparing sports facilities and venues for sports investment, and organizing sports events and activities in the urban destinations affiliated with NHC.

The agreement was represented on behalf of NHC by His Excellency the Vice President for Shared Services, Mr. Yazid Al-Nafisa, while it was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Sports by His Excellency Engineer Thamer Basnabel, the Deputy Minister of Sports for Sports Facilities.

This agreement comes as part of supporting investment in the sports sector and enhancing the utilization of sports facilities and venues, contributing to raising the level of practicing sports activities and hosting various events, to create integrated urban environments that enhance the quality of life and positively reflect on the health and well-being of the community.

It is noteworthy that NHC's projects embody the company's vision in developing integrated urban communities based on quality of life, providing multiple housing options within a sustainable healthy environment, in line with the objectives of the Housing Program – one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030 – aiming to raise the home ownership rate to 70%. NHC continues to affirm its position as the largest national real estate developer through quality projects that reflect the urban transformation being built on the ground.