Bitcoin has lost 30% of its all-time high achieved last year at $126,000, specifically on October 5th.



The price of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has dropped to $88,000 during this week's trading, after a price rebound led Bitcoin to levels of $97,000, according to what was published by "Al Arabiya.net".



Bear Market



Today, the price of Bitcoin fell below an important indicator for a bear market and has not been able to recover it, increasing the pressure on holders of the currency.



The leading digital currency has decreased by more than 4% this week, giving up all its gains from last week. This downward trend has caused its price to fall below the 0.75 level of the cost basis, which is a key indicator of market sentiment.



Sharp Correction



Data indicates that the price of Bitcoin has dropped below the 0.75 level of the cost basis at around $95,000, and it has not been able to return to this level. The analytics platform noted this decline in a tweet last Thursday using the cost basis model.



The 0.75 percentage of cost distribution is a critical indicator of a bear market; when the price of Bitcoin falls below this level, it indicates that the market is undergoing a sharp correction.