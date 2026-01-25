فقدت بيتكوين 30% من قمتها التاريخية المحققة خلال العام الماضي عند 126 ألف دولار وتحديداً في 5 أكتوبر الماضي.


وتراجع سعر أكبر عملة مشفرة من حيث القيمة السوقية إلى 88 ألف دولار خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الحالي، بعد ارتداده في الأسعار قادت بيتكوين إلى مستويات 97 ألف دولار، وذلك وفقا لما نشره موقع «العربية. نت».


سوق هابطة


وانخفض سعر البيتكوين اليوم، إلى ما دون مؤشر مهم لسوق هابطة، ولم يتمكن من استعادته، مما زاد الضغط على حاملي العملة.


وانخفضت العملة الرقمية الرائدة بأكثر من 4% هذا الأسبوع، متخلية عن جميع مكاسبها من الأسبوع الماضي. وقد أدى هذا الاتجاه الهبوطي إلى انخفاض سعرها إلى ما دون مستوى 0.75 من أساس تكلفة العرض، وهو مؤشر رئيسي لمعنويات السوق.


تصحيح حاد


وتشير بيانات إلى أن سعر البيتكوين انخفض إلى ما دون مستوى 0.75 من أساس تكلفة العرض عند نحو 95,000 دولار، ولم يتمكن من العودة إلى هذا المستوى. وقد رصدت منصة التحليلات هذا الانخفاض في تغريدة يوم الخميس الماضي باستخدام نموذج أساس تكلفة العرض.


وتُعد النسبة المئوية 0.75 لتوزيع التكلفة مؤشراً حاسماً على السوق الهابطة، عندما ينخفض سعر البيتكوين عن هذا المستوى، فهذا يشير إلى أن السوق يمر بتصحيح حاد.