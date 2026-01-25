أوضحت بيانات وكالة «فيتش» للتصنيفات الائتمانية أن البنوك السعودية اقترضت نحو 33 مليار دولار خلال عام 2025، وهو رقم يفوق بأكثر من ثلاثة أضعاف أعلى مستوى سابق سجلته في 2024 البالغ 10.5 مليار دولار.
وبينت الوكالة أن آفاق النمو الاقتصادي في المملكة إيجابية إلى حد كبير، مدفوعة بالنشاط القوي في كل من القطاعين النفطي وغير النفطي.
تسارع الائتمان
ومنذ عام 2020، تتسارع وتيرة نمو الائتمان في المملكة مع دخول البنوك بقوة في تمويل مشاريع رؤية 2030 التي تقدر استثماراتها بتريليون دولار، إلى جانب توسعها في تقديم التمويل العقاري بالتزامن مع نمو قطاع الإسكان والعقارات.
نمو قوي
كانت وكالة «S&P Global» قد توقعت أن تواصل البنوك السعودية تحقيق نمو قوي في الإقراض، مدعوماً باحتياجات التمويل المرتبطة بمشاريع رؤية 2030، مشيرة إلى أن البنوك ستستمر في الاعتماد على مصادر التمويل الخارجية لدعم توسع محافظها الائتمانية.
Data from Fitch Ratings indicated that Saudi banks borrowed about $33 billion during the year 2025, a figure that exceeds more than three times the previous highest level recorded in 2024, which was $10.5 billion.
The agency noted that the economic growth prospects in the Kingdom are largely positive, driven by strong activity in both the oil and non-oil sectors.
Credit Acceleration
Since 2020, the pace of credit growth in the Kingdom has accelerated as banks have strongly entered into financing projects for Vision 2030, which has an estimated investment of $1 trillion, alongside their expansion in providing real estate financing in line with the growth of the housing and real estate sector.
Strong Growth
S&P Global had predicted that Saudi banks would continue to achieve strong growth in lending, supported by financing needs related to Vision 2030 projects, noting that banks will continue to rely on external funding sources to support the expansion of their credit portfolios.