Data from Fitch Ratings indicated that Saudi banks borrowed about $33 billion during the year 2025, a figure that exceeds more than three times the previous highest level recorded in 2024, which was $10.5 billion.

The agency noted that the economic growth prospects in the Kingdom are largely positive, driven by strong activity in both the oil and non-oil sectors.

Credit Acceleration



Since 2020, the pace of credit growth in the Kingdom has accelerated as banks have strongly entered into financing projects for Vision 2030, which has an estimated investment of $1 trillion, alongside their expansion in providing real estate financing in line with the growth of the housing and real estate sector.

Strong Growth



S&P Global had predicted that Saudi banks would continue to achieve strong growth in lending, supported by financing needs related to Vision 2030 projects, noting that banks will continue to rely on external funding sources to support the expansion of their credit portfolios.