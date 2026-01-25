أوضحت بيانات وكالة «فيتش» للتصنيفات الائتمانية أن البنوك السعودية اقترضت نحو 33 مليار دولار خلال عام 2025، وهو رقم يفوق بأكثر من ثلاثة أضعاف أعلى مستوى سابق سجلته في 2024 البالغ 10.5 مليار دولار.

وبينت الوكالة أن آفاق النمو الاقتصادي في المملكة إيجابية إلى حد كبير، مدفوعة بالنشاط القوي في كل من القطاعين النفطي وغير النفطي.

تسارع الائتمان


ومنذ عام 2020، تتسارع وتيرة نمو الائتمان في المملكة مع دخول البنوك بقوة في تمويل مشاريع رؤية 2030 التي تقدر استثماراتها بتريليون دولار، إلى جانب توسعها في تقديم التمويل العقاري بالتزامن مع نمو قطاع الإسكان والعقارات.

نمو قوي


كانت وكالة «S&P Global» قد توقعت أن تواصل البنوك السعودية تحقيق نمو قوي في الإقراض، مدعوماً باحتياجات التمويل المرتبطة بمشاريع رؤية 2030، مشيرة إلى أن البنوك ستستمر في الاعتماد على مصادر التمويل الخارجية لدعم توسع محافظها الائتمانية.