European stocks are poised to overcome trade and geopolitical tensions, provided that economic outlooks remain positive, according to a survey conducted by Bloomberg.



Strategists expect the European Stoxx 600 index to rise by about 4% by the end of this year compared to last Wednesday's close, reaching 626 points, according to the median forecasts. This comes after the Stoxx 600 index rose by about 3% since the beginning of this year, following a gain of nearly 17% in 2025; thus continuing the trend of "optimistic beginnings" that the market has experienced over the past three years.



Rising valuations



Both Goldman Sachs and HSBC have raised their target levels since the last survey conducted in December, in a move that reflects their indifference to rising valuations or the intensity of geopolitical tensions.



This confidence is based on economic and profit growth, adopting accommodative monetary policies, in addition to accelerating the pace of fiscal spending.



HSBC has now become the most optimistic after raising its target level for the index from 640 points to 670 points, indicating a potential increase of about 11%.



Jerry Fuller, Head of European Equity Strategy at UBS, said: "With tangible signs of incentives reaching the infrastructure sector already, the acceleration of growth in Europe is imminent."



Target level



He added: "The timing is right, as valuations have already reached the target level, and the Stoxx 600 index is expected to rise to 650 points supported by profit growth."



Fuller and his team believe that the acceleration of growth and rising bond yields benefit holders of cyclical and value stocks, as margin expansion can enhance profits. They prefer the financial, utility, transportation, retail, healthcare equipment, and technology sectors.



Analysts are taking a cautious approach towards the automotive, chemicals, food and beverage, tobacco, and household goods sectors, citing challenges arising from currency fluctuations and tariffs.