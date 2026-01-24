تتأهب الأسهم الأوروبية لتجاوز التوترات التجارية والجيوسياسية، شريطة أن تظل الآفاق الاقتصادية إيجابية، وذلك وفقاً لاستطلاع أجرته «بلومبيرغ».


ويتوقع إستراتيجيون ارتفاع مؤشر «ستوكس 600» الأوروبي بنحو 4% بحلول نهاية العام الحالي مقارنة بإغلاق الأربعاء الماضي، ليصل إلى 626 نقطة، وفق أوسط التوقعات، وذلك بعدما ارتفع مؤشر «ستوكس 600» الأوروبي بنحو 3% منذ مطلع العام الحالي، عقب تحقيقه مكاسب ناهزت 17% في 2025؛ ليواصل بذلك نهج «البدايات المتفائلة»، التي شهدتها السوق على مدى السنوات الثلاث الماضية.


ارتفاع التقييمات


ورفع كل من «غولدمان ساكس» و«إتش إس بي سي» المستويات المستهدفة منذ آخر مسح أُجري في ديسمبر الماضي، في خطوة تعكس عدم اكتراثهما بارتفاع التقييمات أو حدّة التوترات الجيوسياسية.


وترتكز هذه الثقة على نمو الاقتصاد والأرباح، وتبني سياسات نقدية تيسيرية، إضافة إلى تسريع وتيرة الإنفاق المالي.


وأصبح «إتش إس بي سي» الآن الأكثر تفاؤلاً بعد رفع مستواه المستهدف للمؤشر من 640 نقطة إلى 670 نقطة، ما يشير إلى زيادة محتملة بنحو 11%.


وقال جيري فولر، رئيس إستراتيجية الأسهم الأوروبية لدى «يو بي إس»: «مع ظهور بوادر ملموسة لوصول الحوافز إلى قطاع البنية التحتية بالفعل، فإن تسارع وتيرة النمو في أوروبا بات وشيكاً».


مستوى مستهدف


وأضاف: «التوقيت مناسب، إذ إن التقييمات وصلت بالفعل إلى المستوى المستهدف، ومن المتوقع أن يرتفع مؤشر «ستوكس 600» الأوروبي إلى 650 نقطة بدعم من نمو الأرباح.


ويرى فولر وفريقه أن تسارع وتيرة النمو وارتفاع عوائد السندات يصبّان في مصلحة حملة الأسهم الدورية والقيمة، إذ يمكن لتوسع الهوامش أن يعزز الأرباح. ويفضلون القطاعات المالية والمرافق والنقل وتجارة التجزئة ومعدات الرعاية الصحية والأجهزة التقنية.


ويتبنى محللون نهجاً متحفظاً تجاه قطاعات السيارات والكيماويات والأغذية والمشروبات والتبغ، إضافة إلى السلع المنزلية؛ مشيرين إلى التحديات الناجمة عن تقلبات العملة والرسوم الجمركية.