ارتفعت مخزونات النفط التجارية في الولايات المتحدة خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في السادس عشر من يناير، خلافاً لتوقعات انخفاضها 500 ألف برميل، بالتوازي مع زيادة مخزون البنزين بأكثر من التقديرات التي أشارت إلى ارتفاعها مليون برميل فقط.

وتعكس هذه البيانات التي صدرت أمس (الخميس) عن إدارة معلومات الطاقة انخفاض الطلب على النفط ومشتقاته في أكبر اقتصاد على مستوى العالم رغم انخفاض الأسعار العالمية مؤخراً.