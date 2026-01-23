ارتفعت مخزونات النفط التجارية في الولايات المتحدة خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في السادس عشر من يناير، خلافاً لتوقعات انخفاضها 500 ألف برميل، بالتوازي مع زيادة مخزون البنزين بأكثر من التقديرات التي أشارت إلى ارتفاعها مليون برميل فقط.
وتعكس هذه البيانات التي صدرت أمس (الخميس) عن إدارة معلومات الطاقة انخفاض الطلب على النفط ومشتقاته في أكبر اقتصاد على مستوى العالم رغم انخفاض الأسعار العالمية مؤخراً.
Commercial oil inventories in the United States rose during the week ending January 16, contrary to expectations of a decrease of 500,000 barrels, alongside an increase in gasoline stocks that exceeded estimates which indicated a rise of only one million barrels.
This data, released yesterday (Thursday) by the Energy Information Administration, reflects a decline in demand for oil and its derivatives in the world's largest economy despite the recent drop in global prices.