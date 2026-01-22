اعتمد مجلس هيئة السوق المالية ضوابط تملك الشركات المدرجة في السوق المالية السعودية والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة للعقار في المملالعقاراكة، بما في ذلك مدينتا مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، والتي تعدّ نافذةً من تاريخ نفاذ نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م/14) وتاريخ 19 /1 /1447هـ.


‌وستحل ضوابط تملك الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة للعقار في المملكة المعتمدة محل الضوابط الخاصة باستثناء الشركات المدرجة في السوق المالية السعودية من مدلول عبارة (غير السعودي) وفقاً لنظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار واستثماره الصادرة بقرار مجلس الهيئة في يناير 2025م.


كفاءة السوق


وبحسب الهيئة يهدف المشروع الذي تم اعتماده إلى تنظيم آلية تملك العقار من قبل الشركات المدرجة في السوق المالية السعودية المؤسسة وفقاً لأحكام نظام الشركات، والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة المرخَّص لها نظاماً، واكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى على العقار في المملكة - بما في ذلك مدينتا مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة -، الأمر الذي يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة السوق المالية، ورفع مستوى جاذبيتها للمستثمرين، وتعزيز تنافسيتها إقليمياً ودولياً.


التزام المستثمرين


وأكدت هيئة السوق أن هذه الضوابط لا تخل بالتزام المستثمرين الأجانب والشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة ومؤسسات السوق المالية بالأنظمة واللوائح والتعليمات ذات الصلة، لا سيما نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار ولائحته التنفيذية، سواءً عند ممارسة الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة لأنشطتها أو عند تصفيتها، بما يحافظ على الاتساق التنظيمي ويعزز وضوح الأطر المنظمة لتملك العقار داخل المملكة.


نمو متسارع


وجاءت هذه الضوابط مواكبة لصدور نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار الجديد الذي دخل حيّز التنفيذ خلال شهر يناير عام 2026م، والذي يمنح الهيئة بموجب المادة الرابعة منه صلاحية إصدار ضوابط تملك الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة للعقار داخل المملكة، وامتداداً للتنظيمات ذات الصلة بتملك غير السعوديين للعقار، دون استحداث أحكام تنظيمية جديدة.


وقالت الهيئة إنه من المنتظر أن تسهم أحكام الضوابط في تحفيز الاستثمار، وتعزيز مشاركة المستثمرين الدوليين، وتحسين تدفقات رؤوس الأموال الأجنبية نحو السوق المالية السعودية، كما يدعم الاقتصاد المحلي بشكل عام، والنمو المتسارع للقطاع العقاري بشكل خاص، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تطوير القطاع المالي.