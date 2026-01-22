The Board of the Capital Market Authority approved the regulations for the ownership of listed companies in the Saudi financial market, investment funds, and special purpose entities for real estate in the Kingdom, including the cities of Mecca and Medina, which will take effect from the date of enforcement of the Non-Saudis' Ownership of Real Estate System issued by Royal Decree No. (M/14) dated 19/1/1447 AH.



These regulations will replace the previous regulations that exempted listed companies in the Saudi financial market from the definition of the term (non-Saudi) according to the Non-Saudis' Ownership and Investment in Real Estate System issued by the Authority's Board decision in January 2025.



Market Efficiency



According to the Authority, the approved project aims to organize the mechanism for real estate ownership by listed companies in the Saudi financial market established in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law, investment funds, and special purpose entities legally licensed, and to acquire other real rights on real estate in the Kingdom - including the cities of Mecca and Medina - which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the financial market, increasing its attractiveness to investors, and enhancing its competitiveness regionally and internationally.



Investor Commitment



The Capital Market Authority confirmed that these regulations do not undermine the commitment of foreign investors, listed companies, investment funds, special purpose entities, and financial market institutions to the relevant laws, regulations, and instructions, especially the Non-Saudis' Ownership of Real Estate System and its executive regulations, whether when the listed companies, investment funds, and special purpose entities carry out their activities or during their liquidation, thus maintaining regulatory consistency and enhancing the clarity of the frameworks governing real estate ownership within the Kingdom.



Accelerated Growth



These regulations come in line with the issuance of the new Non-Saudis' Ownership of Real Estate System, which came into effect in January 2026, granting the Authority, under Article Four, the authority to issue regulations for the ownership of listed companies, investment funds, and special purpose entities for real estate within the Kingdom, extending the regulations related to the ownership of real estate by non-Saudis without introducing new regulatory provisions.



The Authority stated that the provisions of the regulations are expected to stimulate investment, enhance the participation of international investors, and improve the flow of foreign capital towards the Saudi financial market, as well as support the local economy in general and the accelerated growth of the real estate sector in particular, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing the financial sector.