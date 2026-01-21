أكد تقرير صادر عن منصة ماغنيت MAGNiTT المتخصصة في بيانات الاستثمار الجريء في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، تصدر المملكة العربية السعودية دول المنطقة في الاستثمار الجريء لعام 2025م، للعام الثالث على التوالي، مسجلة قفزتين تاريخيتين في حجم الاستثمار وعدد الصفقات.


وأوضح التقرير أن إجمالي الاستثمار الجريء في المملكة بلغ 1.72 مليار دولار خلال عام 2025م، فيما ارتفع عدد الصفقات إلى 257 صفقة، وهو أعلى مستوى يُسجل تاريخياً، بما يعكس النمو المتسارع الذي تشهده السوق السعودية ويرسّخ مكانتها بوصفها السوق الأكبر في المنطقة.


سوق جاذبة


وأكدت نائب الرئيس التنفيذي الرئيس التنفيذي للاستثمار في ـ SVC نورة السرحان أن هذه النتائج تعكس تطور منظومة الاستثمار الجريء في المملكة، ونجاح الجهود المبذولة خلال الأعوام الماضية في بناء سوق جاذبة للاستثمار، مدعومة بتطوير البيئة التنظيمية، وتكامل السياسات الحكومية مع تنامي دور القطاع الخاص.


ولفتت السرحان إلى أن مؤشرات هذا العام تشير إلى تطور نوعي في طبيعة الصفقات، من حيث حجمها وتنوع قطاعاتها ومستوى جاهزية الشركات الناشئة السعودية، بما يعزز دور الاستثمار الجريء أحد محركات النمو الاقتصادي، ويدعم بناء شركات وطنية قادرة على التوسع والمنافسة.


قفزة ملحوظة


ويمثل هذا الأداء قفزة ملحوظة مقارنة بعام 2024م، الذي بلغت فيه قيمة الاستثمارات الجريئة نحو 700 مليون دولار، مسجلاً نمواً تجاوز 145% خلال عام واحد، ما يؤكد تصاعد ثقة المستثمرين في السوق السعودية، وقدرتها على استيعاب استثمارات أكبر وأكثر تنوعاً.


وعلى مستوى القطاعات، تصدرت التقنية المالية القطاعات الأكثر جذباً للاستثمار، بإجمالي تمويل تجاوز 506 ملايين دولار عبر 55 صفقة، في مؤشر للدور المتنامي للتقنية في تطوير القطاع المالي وتعزيز كفاءته.