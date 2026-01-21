A report issued by the MAGNiTT platform, specialized in venture capital data in the Middle East and North Africa, confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leads the region in venture capital investment for the year 2025, for the third consecutive year, recording two historic jumps in investment volume and the number of deals.



The report indicated that the total venture capital investment in the Kingdom reached $1.72 billion during 2025, while the number of deals increased to 257, the highest level recorded historically, reflecting the accelerating growth witnessed in the Saudi market and solidifying its position as the largest market in the region.



An Attractive Market



Noura Al-Sarhan, the Executive Vice President and CEO of Investment at SVC, confirmed that these results reflect the development of the venture capital ecosystem in the Kingdom and the success of efforts made over the past years to build an attractive investment market, supported by the development of the regulatory environment and the integration of government policies with the growing role of the private sector.



Al-Sarhan pointed out that this year's indicators suggest a qualitative development in the nature of the deals, in terms of their size, the diversity of their sectors, and the level of readiness of Saudi startups, which enhances the role of venture capital as one of the drivers of economic growth and supports the establishment of national companies capable of expansion and competition.



A Remarkable Leap



This performance represents a remarkable leap compared to 2024, when the value of venture investments was around $700 million, recording a growth of over 145% in just one year, confirming the rising confidence of investors in the Saudi market and its ability to absorb larger and more diverse investments.



In terms of sectors, financial technology topped the sectors most attractive to investment, with total funding exceeding $506 million across 55 deals, indicating the growing role of technology in developing the financial sector and enhancing its efficiency.