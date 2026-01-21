عدلت وكالة الطاقة الدولية توقعاتها لنمو الطلب العالمي على النفط لعام 2026 بالزيادة في أحدث تقرير شهري لها عن سوق النفط. وأشارت إلى أن فائضاً أقل قليلاً في السوق هذا العام.


وتتوقع الوكالة حالياً أن يرتفع الطلب العالمي على النفط بمقدار 930 ألف برميل يومياً هذا العام، مقابل 860 ألف برميل يومياً في تقريرها السابق.


وقالت وكالة الطاقة الدولية: «في الوقت الحالي، توفر المستويات المرتفعة من المخزونات قدراً من الطمأنينة للمتعاملين في السوق وتسهم في إبقاء الأسعار تحت السيطرة».


تقلبات الأسعار


وعلى صعيد الأسعار، انخفضت أسعار عقود خام برنت تسوية مارس بنسبة 1% إلى 64.25 دولار للبرميل، وتراجعت عقود خام «غرب تكساس» الوسيط تسليم شهر مارس القادم 0.9% إلى 59.84 دولار للبرميل.


وقد أدت المساعي الأمريكية للسيطرة على الإقليم القطبي الشمالي إلى إثارة الشكوك حول تحالف الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، ما أضعف شهية المخاطرة تجاه الأصول عالية المخاطر، بما في ذلك الأسهم وكذلك السلع مثل النفط، ولا تزال تقلبات أسعار الخام مرتفعة.