The International Energy Agency has revised its forecasts for global oil demand growth for 2026 upwards in its latest monthly report on the oil market. It noted that there is a slightly smaller surplus in the market this year.



The agency currently expects global oil demand to rise by 930,000 barrels per day this year, compared to 860,000 barrels per day in its previous report.



The International Energy Agency stated: “Currently, the high levels of inventories provide some reassurance to market participants and help keep prices under control.”



Price Volatility



In terms of prices, Brent crude futures for March delivery fell by 1% to $64.25 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery dropped by 0.9% to $59.84 per barrel.



The U.S. efforts to assert control over the Arctic region have raised doubts about the U.S.-European Union alliance, weakening the appetite for risk towards high-risk assets, including stocks as well as commodities like oil, and crude price volatility remains high.