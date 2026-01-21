عدلت وكالة الطاقة الدولية توقعاتها لنمو الطلب العالمي على النفط لعام 2026 بالزيادة في أحدث تقرير شهري لها عن سوق النفط. وأشارت إلى أن فائضاً أقل قليلاً في السوق هذا العام.
وتتوقع الوكالة حالياً أن يرتفع الطلب العالمي على النفط بمقدار 930 ألف برميل يومياً هذا العام، مقابل 860 ألف برميل يومياً في تقريرها السابق.
وقالت وكالة الطاقة الدولية: «في الوقت الحالي، توفر المستويات المرتفعة من المخزونات قدراً من الطمأنينة للمتعاملين في السوق وتسهم في إبقاء الأسعار تحت السيطرة».
تقلبات الأسعار
وعلى صعيد الأسعار، انخفضت أسعار عقود خام برنت تسوية مارس بنسبة 1% إلى 64.25 دولار للبرميل، وتراجعت عقود خام «غرب تكساس» الوسيط تسليم شهر مارس القادم 0.9% إلى 59.84 دولار للبرميل.
وقد أدت المساعي الأمريكية للسيطرة على الإقليم القطبي الشمالي إلى إثارة الشكوك حول تحالف الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، ما أضعف شهية المخاطرة تجاه الأصول عالية المخاطر، بما في ذلك الأسهم وكذلك السلع مثل النفط، ولا تزال تقلبات أسعار الخام مرتفعة.
The International Energy Agency has revised its forecasts for global oil demand growth for 2026 upwards in its latest monthly report on the oil market. It noted that there is a slightly smaller surplus in the market this year.
The agency currently expects global oil demand to rise by 930,000 barrels per day this year, compared to 860,000 barrels per day in its previous report.
The International Energy Agency stated: “Currently, the high levels of inventories provide some reassurance to market participants and help keep prices under control.”
Price Volatility
In terms of prices, Brent crude futures for March delivery fell by 1% to $64.25 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery dropped by 0.9% to $59.84 per barrel.
The U.S. efforts to assert control over the Arctic region have raised doubts about the U.S.-European Union alliance, weakening the appetite for risk towards high-risk assets, including stocks as well as commodities like oil, and crude price volatility remains high.