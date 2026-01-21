The shares of insurance companies in the main market recorded a collective increase today, with varying percentages, following the Cabinet's approval yesterday of the national strategy for the insurance sector, which aims to achieve objectives that include enhancing insurance protection for individuals and the business sector, developing a sustainable and effective insurance market, and enabling and providing insurance coverage for national risks.



Leading Companies



The shares of Tawuniya, Bupa, Al Rajhi Takaful, and Medgulf topped the insurance companies with an increase of 10%.



For its part, the Insurance Authority confirmed that it will work in collaboration with partners and stakeholders to achieve the strategic objectives based on a number of key pillars and enablers, which include 11 strategic programs and enablers linked to the objectives, and 72 initiatives related to the programs that will all contribute to achieving 9 strategic promises linked to the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, representing the most important expected outcomes.



The programs include health insurance, vehicle insurance, property and casualty insurance for individuals, protection and savings insurance, property and casualty insurance for companies, reinsurance, retention and capacity, uninsured risks, regulations and legislation, technology, data, and artificial intelligence, and human capital.