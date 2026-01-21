سجّلت أسهم شركات التأمين في السوق الرئيسية، اليوم، ارتفاعاً جماعياً بنسب متفاوتة، وذلك بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء، أمس، على الاستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين التي تسعى لتحقيق أهداف تتضمن تعزيز الحماية التأمينية لأفراد المجتمع وقطاع الأعمال، وتطوير سوق تأمين مستدام وفعّال، والتمكين وتوفير التغطية التأمينية للمخاطر الوطنية.
تصدر شركات
وتصدّرت أسهم التعاونية، وبوبا، وتكافل الراجحي، وميدغلف، شركات التأمين المرتفعة بنسبة 10%.
من جهتها، أكدت هيئة التأمين أنها ستعمل بالتعاون مع الشركاء وأصحاب المصلحة على تحقيق الأهداف الاستراتيجية بالاستناد على عدد من الركائز والممكنات الرئيسة والتي تشمل 11 برنامجاً استراتيجياً وممكناً مرتبطاً بالأهداف، و72 مبادرة مرتبطة بالبرامج ستساهم جميعها في تحقيق 9 وعود استراتيجية مرتبطة بمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وتمثل أهم النتائج المتوقعة.
وتتمثل البرامج في التأمين الصحي، وتأمين المركبات، وتأمين الممتلكات والحوادث للأفراد، وتأمين الحماية والادخار، وتأمين الممتلكات والحوادث للشركات، وإعادة التأمين، والاحتفاظ والقدرة الاستيعابية، والمخاطر غير المؤمّن عليها، والأنظمة والتشريعات، والتقنية والبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ورأس المال البشري.
The shares of insurance companies in the main market recorded a collective increase today, with varying percentages, following the Cabinet's approval yesterday of the national strategy for the insurance sector, which aims to achieve objectives that include enhancing insurance protection for individuals and the business sector, developing a sustainable and effective insurance market, and enabling and providing insurance coverage for national risks.
Leading Companies
The shares of Tawuniya, Bupa, Al Rajhi Takaful, and Medgulf topped the insurance companies with an increase of 10%.
For its part, the Insurance Authority confirmed that it will work in collaboration with partners and stakeholders to achieve the strategic objectives based on a number of key pillars and enablers, which include 11 strategic programs and enablers linked to the objectives, and 72 initiatives related to the programs that will all contribute to achieving 9 strategic promises linked to the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, representing the most important expected outcomes.
The programs include health insurance, vehicle insurance, property and casualty insurance for individuals, protection and savings insurance, property and casualty insurance for companies, reinsurance, retention and capacity, uninsured risks, regulations and legislation, technology, data, and artificial intelligence, and human capital.