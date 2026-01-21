سجّلت أسهم شركات التأمين في السوق الرئيسية، اليوم، ارتفاعاً جماعياً بنسب متفاوتة، وذلك بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء، أمس، على الاستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين التي تسعى لتحقيق أهداف تتضمن تعزيز الحماية التأمينية لأفراد المجتمع وقطاع الأعمال، وتطوير سوق تأمين مستدام وفعّال، والتمكين وتوفير التغطية التأمينية للمخاطر الوطنية.


تصدر شركات


وتصدّرت أسهم التعاونية، وبوبا، وتكافل الراجحي، وميدغلف، شركات التأمين المرتفعة بنسبة 10%.


من جهتها، أكدت هيئة التأمين أنها ستعمل بالتعاون مع الشركاء وأصحاب المصلحة على تحقيق الأهداف الاستراتيجية بالاستناد على عدد من الركائز والممكنات الرئيسة والتي تشمل 11 برنامجاً استراتيجياً وممكناً مرتبطاً بالأهداف، و72 مبادرة مرتبطة بالبرامج ستساهم جميعها في تحقيق 9 وعود استراتيجية مرتبطة بمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وتمثل أهم النتائج المتوقعة.


وتتمثل البرامج في التأمين الصحي، وتأمين المركبات، وتأمين الممتلكات والحوادث للأفراد، وتأمين الحماية والادخار، وتأمين الممتلكات والحوادث للشركات، وإعادة التأمين، والاحتفاظ والقدرة الاستيعابية، والمخاطر غير المؤمّن عليها، والأنظمة والتشريعات، والتقنية والبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ورأس المال البشري.