سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.62 للشراء، و12.66 للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سجل سعر الريال 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع.


وفى بنك مصر 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.62 جنيه للشراء، و12.66جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.60 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.65جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.57جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.61 للشراء، و12.65 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.61 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.