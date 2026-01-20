سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.62 للشراء، و12.66 للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سجل سعر الريال 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع.
وفى بنك مصر 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.62 جنيه للشراء، و12.66جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.60 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.65جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.57جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.61 للشراء، و12.65 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.61 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.
The average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.62 for buying and 12.66 for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, the price of the Riyal is 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it is 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.62 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.60 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.61 for buying and 12.65 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the price was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.61 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.