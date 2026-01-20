The average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.62 for buying and 12.66 for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, the price of the Riyal is 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.62 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.60 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.61 for buying and 12.65 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the price was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.61 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.